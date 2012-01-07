40 Glocc “New World Agenda”

40 Glocc is a Crip-turned-rapper, and we have the tracklist for his new album New World Agenda. He was born in Texas but spent most of his life in California, and this West-sider is affiliated with 50 Cent’s G-Unit.

New World Agenda is scheduled to be released on January 24th.

RELATED POSTS:

Hip-Hop And R&B Album Release Dates

G-Unit’s 40 Glocc On Getting Arrested For Beating His Girlfriend [AUDIO]

Rapper 40 Glocc Arrested In Vegas For Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

1. JFK Skit

2. Can’t See Me (Prod. by BlaqThoven)

3. 21 Gun Salute Ft. Prodigy of Mobb Deeb ( Prod. by Kia Miller)

4. The One Ft. Rhona Bennett (Prod. by Big Bad 40)

5. Truth Hurts Ft. Truth Hurts (Prod. by Big Bad 40)

6. One Day At A Time Ft. Demico (Prod. by Apex)

7. Zooin It Ft. RacQ (Prod. by Apex)

8. Money Ft. Chamillionaire, Paul Wall & OJ The Juice Man (Prod. by Big Bad 40)

9. Get To Know You Ft. Tip Toe & Notes (Prod. by Notes)

10. Somebody Ft. Sleepy Brown & Kree (Prod. by D. Vegas)

11. Electric Lady Ft. Cee Lo Green (Prod. by Fingaz)

12. Touch Ft. Brooklyn (Prod. by Notes)

13. Comfort You Ft. Ginuwine (Prod. by Big Bad 40)

14. Damn [Remix] Ft. Twista & Yo Gotti (Prod. by Fingaz)

15. Thump It Out Ft. 3 Six Mafia (Prod. by DJ Paul)

16. Know Why Ft. BlaqThoven (Prod. by BlaqThoven)

17. Welcome 2 California Ft. E-40, Snoop Dogg, Too Short & Xzibit (Prod. by Big Bad 40 & C Sik)

18. America Ft. Kokane (Prod. by Co Tee)

19. Man In The Mirror Ft. Weazel Loc & Goldie Loc (Prod. by Goldie Loc)

20. Bullet With Your Name On It (Prod. by Havoc Of Mobb Deep)

SOURCE