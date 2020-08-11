As the young steppers applaud there favorite artist for making the cover, some might ask who in the world are these rappers?! We got you!

Every year XXL comes out with their predictions on who will be the newest sensations. In past years artists like Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Mac Miller & many more have made an appearance on the cover. The year 2020 has thrown a mighty curveball at us this year but the music does not stop!

XXL has hand-picked who they predict to have 2020 on smash, artists like Fivio Foreign, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Mulatto made this year’s cover. Who are they you might ask??

We got ya’ll, check out some of the new 2020 XXL Freshman Cover artists music below!

RELATED: Polo G Reflects On His Friendship With Juice WRLD “He Was Like A Big Kid Who Was Always Trying To Help People” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fivio Foreign Drops 800 B.C. & Talks About Meek Mill Collab

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Who Is The XXL 2020 Freshman Class? was originally published on 1039hiphop.com