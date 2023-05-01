Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Meet South African rising singer, Tyla Seethal! You may recognize this 21-year old star snapping it up with Kim Kardashian in Milan at the D&G after party. But, Radio One Dallas hosted a special meet and greet with station staff and listeners to get to know this sensational artist.

Tyla is of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian, and Irish origin and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. She grew up in South Africa and frequently competed in song contests. She got her start singing covers and original songs on Instagram just before the Covid-19 Pandemic, reaching out to various people in the music industry.

Since then, Tyla has gone viral on Tik Tok from her her debut singles Getting Late and To Last in 2020 and toured with Chris Brown for his Under The Influence Tour.

Her music can be described as a an innovative approach to pop and R&B, sprinkled with infectious South African Ampiano; a South African house music subgenre that emerged in the middle of the 2010s. It is a fusion of deep house, jazz, and lounge music distinguished by synths and broad percussive basslines.

Check out the photos and vibes below as she was welcomed to the US and Dallas for the first time at Radio One!