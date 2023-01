What You Missed at Dallas MLK Parade [PHOTOS]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Radio One Dallas showed out at this years MLK parade honoring the great Martin Luther King Jr. legacy and unity on Monday. See how 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 pulled up and gave a show with live performances from rising 12-year-old star Lil Money Mike and famous TikTok group C4S. We loved showing our community love with special appearances from our on-air personalities and mixers! Checkout the photos below.