In the words of“WOW” when we are looking throughrecent pictures. We all have been at home laying around doing nothing and it is safe to say Dreezy cannot relate!

The Chicago queen has been staying active in during the quarantine. Singer/Dreezy’s hubby Jacquees surprised her in the middle of an epidemic with a brand new Mercedes Benz to collect dust in her driveway while we all are ordered to stay home. Perfect timing for a present Que! Although Dreezy can’t go out she has brought us into her life via IG & she is looking fine! Check out some pictures of Dreezy below.

Related: QuaranBAE: Christina Milian Just Had A Baby When?! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: OMG: Tinashe Shows Off Her Flexibility [Photos]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

#WCW: Dreezy Serving Body Goals [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com