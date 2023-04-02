Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Legendary R&B singer Usher turned up on day one at the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival!

The annual celebration was held in Dorothea Park in the heart of Raleigh, NC, and spanned two days. Day 1 featured fire hip-hop and R&B acts like Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and the City Girls. It was then closed out by the incomparable, acclaimed, ‘King of R&B’, Usher Raymond!

Usher closed out the April 1st show performing all of his classic hits in front of thousands of fans. But no one was expecting him to troll his fans, sending them into a pure excitement… see how it all went down below.

