Twitter Once More Debates Idris Elba As James Bond After Haters Claim He’s Too Old For The Role

Idris Elba is still one of the entertainment world’s most dashing leading men and a natural shoo-in to take up the mantle of the legendary James Bond character. With the current Bond Daniel Craig bidding farewell to the role, Elba’s name was once again tossed into the hat as some stated that he’s too old for the role despite being younger than Craig is currently.
Much of this chatter could be pointed to the fact that Craig’s last appearance as 007 will take place in the film No Time To Die, which has its world premiere in London tonight (September 28). According to Variety, Facebook will livestream the red carpet entries which fans can view via the Occulus headset, along with an exclusive view of the opening sequence of the film. No Time To Die will not be aired in the stream in full, however.
Elba, who just turned 49 earlier this month, has been singled out as the natural successor to Craig, now 53. Elba has flat out said no to playing Bond but has teased the possibility earlier in his career. Elba, who most recently starred as Robert DuBois AKA Bloodsport in James Gunn’s zany The Suicide Squad sendup, isn’t hurting for roles as he’ll play Rufus Buck in the Black cowboy western, The Harder They Fall alongside Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beets, and Lakeith Stanfield. Elba is also voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 sequel.
On Twitter, fans are chiming in with their thoughts and the facts that previous actors who played bond such as Roger Moore starred as the superspy well into their fifties, and Elba, who always looks fit and trim, would bring a flair to the role. Much has been said about the 007 designation getting passed on to No Time To Die co-star Lashana Lynch, which is also a compelling angle that the franchise could take.
Check out the reactions below.
No Time To Die hits theaters on October 8 worldwide.
1.
The people calling Idris Elba "too old" to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline. pic.twitter.com/WkQH4rsc2z
— Fangirling&LovingIt – Ashley Stubbs Stan Account (@fannibalistic) September 27, 2021
2.
For people saying Idris Elba is "too old" to play Bond. But y'all would be okay with Daniel again. Too old. Sure. pic.twitter.com/W24lyJNQPD
— Shin Fonzy Upon A Time (@FonzyNow) September 28, 2021
3.
some of the arguments against idris elba being the next bond is that he’s now too old, which i think is ridiculous because it poses a lot of opportunity for a newer bond story.
but i will entertain you. one man: daniel kaluyaa. pic.twitter.com/97H3vSQz3y
— abitha (@ITHNKHEKNOWS) September 27, 2021
4.
The reason Idris Elba is trending?
Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that
Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet
(before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer) pic.twitter.com/PtIOtJFIvg
— Tomi T Ahonen Currently Being Imeached (@tomiahonen) September 28, 2021
5.
Everyone talking about Idris Elba playing James Bond again. I think you all keep forgetting that James Bond simply isn't cool enough to be Idris Elba.
— David J Bradley. The Ace Fonz (@DavidJBradley1) September 28, 2021
6.
There’s clearly only one man for the job and that’s Idris Elba. https://t.co/bZipVLveVA
— Melissa Maykin (@MelissaMaykin) September 28, 2021
7.
They’re going to keep looking over Idris Elba like Jeopardy does Levar Burton https://t.co/Mg7c7VBAaP
— MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) September 27, 2021
8.
Idris could totally pull gentleman agent. He does it every time he wears a suit. Google Idris Elba in a suit. pic.twitter.com/iiCtG9sXET
— June Stone (@Junocomm) September 27, 2021
9.
All these Idris Elba tweets is a lovely thing rn. pic.twitter.com/r7Jm8Dv8G6
— Dr. So-Called B ☤ (@SoCalledB) September 28, 2021
10.
I know everyone wants Idris Elba to be the next James Bond, and I’m not against the idea
But he’s already been cast as Knuckles. I feel like being Bond would be a step backwards in his career at this point pic.twitter.com/c8HUZJblG4
— Will Wulff Damn It! (@WillWulffDamnIt) September 27, 2021
11.
Lol @ anyone suggesting Idris Elba is “too old” to play James Bond. Dude was even sexy as a fuckin buffalo in Zootopia. And Roger Moore was 53 in one Bond movie and 57 in another.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 28, 2021
12.
My 1st choice is Idris Elba but if not him then pic.twitter.com/5TQfoFl936
— Melissa (She/Her) (@NiteniteMelissa) September 27, 2021
13.
Idris Elba should be the new James Bond pic.twitter.com/nvDzDpF0Q8
— Jacob 0 (@Combatwacky) September 28, 2021
14.
The answer is Idris Elba. You know the question.
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 28, 2021
15.
When talking about the next James Bond, it's all like Henry Cavill this, Idris Elba that, but he needs to be young, suave and fit
Allow me to introduce my current choice;
Kedar Williams-Stirling pic.twitter.com/FSfeL33Dco
— Elliott Waring (@dinoMADN3SS) September 27, 2021
16.
It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go! pic.twitter.com/AzoxSOd6Io
— Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) September 27, 2021
17.
White dudes whenever anyone suggests that Idris Elba should be the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/mYJF6r8PNY
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 28, 2021
