Source: Tom Hauck / Getty Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present) Funny NFL player names have always been a part of the league's charm, but they seem to be more of a "thing" now than ever before. In the past, unique names stood out simply because they were rare and unexpected. Today, with social media amplifying everything, a quirky or humorous name can instantly go viral, turning players into household names before they even step on the field. Names like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Sauce Gardner not only grab attention but also create a personal brand for players. A funny or unique name can make you memorable, help you stand out in a crowded league, and even lead to endorsement opportunities. In a world where personality and marketability are as important as performance, having a funny or unique name can go a long way. Take a look below at Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present). RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

1. Kool-Aid McKinstry Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: A cornerback with great coverage skills and a flashy nickname.

2. Younghoe Koo Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2017–present. Summary of career: A South Korean-born kicker, Koo has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. Known for his accuracy and clutch kicks, he’s become one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.

3. Chad Ochocinco (Chad Johnson) Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2001–2011. Summary of career: A charismatic wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and briefly the New England Patriots, Ochocinco was a 6-time Pro Bowler known for his incredible route running and entertaining touchdown celebrations.

4. Dick Shiner Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 1964–1974. Summary of career: A quarterback who played for several teams, including the Steelers, Redskins, and Giants. Shiner was a journeyman QB with a solid career as a backup and occasional starter.

5. Dick Butkus Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 1965–1973. Summary of career: A Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears, Butkus is considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Known for his ferocious tackling and leadership, he was an 8-time Pro Bowler.

6. Booger McFarland Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 1999–2007. Summary of career: A defensive tackle for the Buccaneers and Colts, McFarland won two Super Bowls (XXXVII and XLI). Post-retirement, he became a popular ESPN analyst.

7. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2014–2021. Summary of career: A safety who played for the Packers, Bears, and Cowboys, Clinton-Dix was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and known for his ball-hawking skills in the secondary.

8. Lucky Whitehead Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2015–2017. Summary of career: A wide receiver and return specialist for the Cowboys and Jets, Whitehead was known for his speed and special teams contributions.

9. C.J. Ah You Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2007–2010. Summary of career: A defensive end who played for the St. Louis Rams, Ah You had a brief but solid career as a rotational pass rusher.

10. Benjamin Gay Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2001. Summary of career: A running back for the Cleveland Browns, Gay’s NFL career was short-lived, but his name remains memorable.

11. Jake Butt Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2017–2021. Summary of career: A tight end for the Denver Broncos, Butt’s career was hampered by injuries, but he was a standout at Michigan before entering the NFL.

12. Storm Duck Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: A cornerback with a standout name and impressive coverage skills, Duck has transitioned well to the NFL.

13. Ladd McConkey Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: A wide receiver known for his speed and precise route running, McConkey has become a reliable target in the NFL.

14. Fair Hooker Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 1969–1974. Summary of career: A wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, Hooker had a modest career but is remembered for his unique name.

15. T.J. Houshmandzadeh Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2001–2011. Summary of career: A wide receiver for the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens, Houshmandzadeh was a Pro Bowler in 2007 and known for his reliable hands and route running.

16. Sauce Gardner Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2022–present. Summary of career: A cornerback for the New York Jets, Gardner was the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the league’s top defensive players.

17. Laiatu Latu Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: a slow start after being selected in the 2024 NFL draft as the first defensive player but looks to make big impact this year.

18. Spencer Rattler Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: A quarterback with a strong arm and dynamic playmaking ability, Rattler has shown flashes of brilliance while still needing to develop consistency.

19. DeMarvion Overshown Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2023–present. Summary of career: A linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, Overshown was drafted in 2023 and is known for his athleticism and versatility.

20. Shy Tuttle Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2019–present. Summary of career: A defensive tackle who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, Tuttle is known for his run-stopping ability.

21. Ruke Orhorhoro Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2024–present. Summary of career: A defensive lineman known for his strength and versatility, Orhorhoro has made an impact as a rotational player on the defensive line.

22. Ziggy Hood Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2009–2018. Summary of career: A defensive tackle who played for the Steelers, Jaguars, and other teams, Hood was a reliable presence on the defensive line.

23. JuJu Smith-Schuster Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2017–present. Summary of career: A wide receiver known for his big personality and playmaking ability, JuJu has played for the Steelers, Chiefs, and Patriots, winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City.

24. Rock Ya-Sin Source: Getty Active years in the NFL: 2019–present. Summary of career: A cornerback who has played for the Colts and Raiders, Ya-Sin is known for his physicality and coverage skills.