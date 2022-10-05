2022 , BET , hip hop awards
Top 10 Moments From BET Awards

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards last night was a moment to remember as we honored and celebrated the evolution of Hip Hop! Check out our Top 10 highlights from the nights grand events!

1. GloRilla Wins Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

2. Clipse Reunites To Perform “Grindin”

3. Joey Bada$$ Honors Fallen Hip Hop Artists

4. Kodak Black Smoking A Black Inside The Auditorium Before The Show

5. Trina Wins I Am Hip Hop Award

6. Lil Kim Cutting Up On Stage, Per Usual

7. Kendrick Lamar Takes Home Six Awards

8. Kirk Franklin Hit The Cypher Booth

9. REVOLT TV Takes Home Two Awards For Best Hip Hop Platform

10. Back to Back Hip Hop Legends Set Stage On Fire

