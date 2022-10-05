Top 10 Moments From BET Awards

Jazzi Black
, On-Air Personality
How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards last night was a moment to remember as we honored and celebrated the evolution of Hip Hop! Check out our Top 10 highlights from the nights grand events!
1. GloRilla Wins Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
2. Clipse Reunites To Perform “Grindin”
3. Joey Bada$$ Honors Fallen Hip Hop Artists
4. Kodak Black Smoking A Black Inside The Auditorium Before The Show
5. Trina Wins I Am Hip Hop Award
6. Lil Kim Cutting Up On Stage, Per Usual
7. Kendrick Lamar Takes Home Six Awards
8. Kirk Franklin Hit The Cypher Booth
9. REVOLT TV Takes Home Two Awards For Best Hip Hop Platform
10. Back to Back Hip Hop Legends Set Stage On Fire