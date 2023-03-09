Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend- Spring Break Edition

1. Colorful Wave, White Sea Opening Reception -March 10th
Celebrate Women’s History Month with W.A.A.S Gallery! This is a mixed media Exhibition by Marian Mrkhail’s latest collection “colorful Wave, White Sea takes viewers on a kaleidoscopic journey that honors the power and purpose of color.
2. “Over The Club” Private Penthouse Pop Up Party- March 11
Dallas influencer @flexaveli and @elzthedj are hosting a private pop up at an exquisite penthouse! Open bar, games & vibes with special guests! You don’t want to miss this!
3. Saturdays at Harlowe W/ DJ Chrissy Yella- March 11
Pull up on a real one for some real fun and vibes!
4. 1911 Studios Grand Opening/ SXSW Pregame Party – March 12
Join 1911 studios for a special grand opening of their new space made for audio recording, photoshoots, and more. The pre-game SXSW party will feature a special panel, podcast and showcase that will focus on being prepared for the SXSW Music Festival. Get firsthand knowledge from music industry leaders.
5. Bounce Around with @anaturalhiigh all weekend!
Find where she is and pull up on her with good and groovy vibes only!
6. Six Flags Over Texas Scream Break
Go to Six Flags for spring break and get your scream on!
7. Future & Friends Concert!-March 12
Get your friends and pull up to the future & Friends concert March 12, it guaranteed to be lit in the city.
8. Univers Soul Circus- March 12
Enjoy a family night out at Univers Soul Circus for caribbean night! Acrobats, horses, and ton’s of entertainment for the whole family
9. Epic Water Park
If you need some fun in the sun, go to Epic Water Park! They have an amazing inside waterpark for children of all ages. Check them out and be sure to make a visit with your family!