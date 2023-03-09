HomeLocal DFW News

Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend- Spring Break Edition

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Aerial View of Downtown Dallas Skyline

Source: Aaron Yoder / Getty

This week saw thunderstorms and a cold front pass through DFW, but the forecast says the weather will improve by the weekend.
We wouldn’t want you to miss out on the action at the biggest events, where you know your favorite Hip Hop station will be. The fact that it’s the beginning of the year’s most anticipated vacation season certainly doesn’t hurt.
Whether you’re a thrill seeker on spring break, a family seeking to enjoy a trip to the circus, or a creative soul in need of inspiration, we’ve got you covered with some of the most interesting events happening the weekend of March 10-March 12 in Dallas.

 

1. Colorful Wave, White Sea Opening Reception -March 10th

Celebrate Women’s History Month with W.A.A.S Gallery! This is a mixed media Exhibition by Marian Mrkhail’s latest collection “colorful Wave, White Sea takes viewers on a kaleidoscopic journey that honors the power and purpose of color.

2. “Over The Club” Private Penthouse Pop Up Party- March 11

Dallas influencer @flexaveli and @elzthedj are hosting a private pop up at an exquisite penthouse! Open bar, games & vibes with special guests! You don’t want to miss this! 

3. Saturdays at Harlowe W/ DJ Chrissy Yella- March 11

Pull up on a real one for some real fun and vibes!

4. 1911 Studios Grand Opening/ SXSW Pregame Party – March 12

Join 1911 studios for a special grand opening of  their new space made for audio recording, photoshoots, and more. The pre-game SXSW party will feature a special panel, podcast and showcase that will focus on being prepared for the SXSW Music Festival.  Get firsthand knowledge from music industry leaders.

 

5. Bounce Around with @anaturalhiigh all weekend!

Find where she is and pull up on her with good and groovy vibes only! 

6. Six Flags Over Texas Scream Break

Go to Six Flags for spring break and get your scream on! 

7. Future & Friends Concert!-March 12

Get your friends and pull up to the future & Friends concert March 12, it guaranteed to be lit in the city.

8. Univers Soul Circus- March 12

Enjoy a family night out at Univers Soul Circus for caribbean night! Acrobats, horses, and ton’s of entertainment for the whole family

9. Epic Water Park

If you need some fun in the sun, go to Epic Water Park! They have an amazing inside waterpark for children of all ages. Check them out and be sure to make a visit with your family!

Close