The Queen Is Back: Beyoncé Posts First TikTok And The Beyhive Is Screaming

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

After hiding in the shadows since December of 2021, Beyoncé has officially posted her first TikTok.

With the lead single to her forthcoming album “Break My Soul” playing, the video is a montage of fans dancing and vibing to the upbeat track.

In the caption, Bey thanks fans for their continuous love and support:” Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

Cardi B also makes an experience via a snippet from an Instagram Livestream screaming a lyric from the song, “In case you forgot how we act outside!”

Check out the video below and fan reactions!

