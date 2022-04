Stomp Wars 2022 [Photos]

Youth steppers across the nation went head-to-head in a national step competition at University of Texas at Arlington this past weekend. $20,000 in scholarship money was on the line for the best step team in the nation! This intense competition was Powered by RockTeen Youth Foundation, hosted by 97.9 The Beat Pskillz and DJ Don Perryon in the mix. International presidents of several greek lettered divine nine organizations were in attendance and donated money toward the scholarship fund. Check out the photos below!

