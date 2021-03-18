All hail the Queen! Today, 3/18, an icon was born. Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, talk show host, and producer Queen Latifah is celebrating her 51st birthday. With over 30 years in the business, we can credit her for inspiring young black girls to pursue the music industry, demand respect, and advocate for themselves in a male-dominated field.
Queen Latifah paved the way for women in more ways than one. Not only did she compete with other men in the rap industry, she showed us that you didn’t have to wear a dress and heels to get your point across. She was part of the era that felt most comfortable and stylish in oversized clothes and sports gear.
As she became more mainstream, Latifah learned the importance of switching it up. Marketing herself as a household brand meant occasionally throwing on a ball gown and walking the red carpet. If we learned anything from her trading in her Cross Colors gear, it was that she looked damn good in a dress too.
As Queen Latifah’s career continued to evolve, so did her fashion. Eventually the topic of conversation switched from how good she was in a particular movie to how amazing she looked on the red carpet of that movie premiere. From the top of her golden hair to the hem of her couture gown, Queen Latifah has always put on for the bigger women.
In honor of her 51st birthday, we’re checking out the 10 times she kept us talkin’.
Still Queenin’: Here Are 10 Of Queen Latifah’s Best Fashion Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. QUEEN LATIFAH IN NEW YORK CITY, 1989Source:Getty
Queen Latifah was introduced to the music world in 1989. Here she is posing on the streets of New York City, giving us a glow of confidence. Back in the day, the entertainment industry was less about the glitz and glamor, and more about street style and authenticity.
2. QUEEN LATIFAH ON THE SET OF “FLY GIRL”, 1991Source:Getty
Nothing to see here, just Queen Latifah queenin’ on the set of a video shoot for “Fly Girl”. The classic rapper set the tone for how women should be treated. She used her platform to advocate for unity and equality among her people.
3. QUEENS LATIFAH DURING A PERFORMANCE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 1992Source:Getty
By 1992, Queen Latifah was booked and busy. Here she is during a performance at Madison Square Garden. In 1992, Latifah was transitioning from a rapper to a household name.
4. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Fast forward to the year 2000, Queen Latifah established herself as a rapper and an actress. When it was time to hit the red carpet, she switched up the baggy look for a gorgeous gown.
5. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE BEAUTY SHOP WORLD PREMIERE, 2005Source:Getty
Queen Latifah posed on the red carpet of the “Beauty Shop” World Premiere in a classy, white, bardot suit. “Beauty Shop” was one of Latifah’s top pop culture films besides “Set It Off” and “Barbershop.” The actress has a diverse resume when it comes to playing a strong lead character.
6. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE BET AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Queen Latifah hosted the 2010 BET Awards in an ensemble reminiscent of her style in the yearly 90’s. Hosting is one of the many avenues that Latifah has dominated during the course of her career.
7. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 69TH ANNUAL GOLDEN AWARDS, 2012Source:Getty
Queen Latifah served as a presenter at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards. She looked completely flawless in a black, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.
8. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 82ND ACADEMY AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Queen Latifah arrived to the 82nd Academy Awards in a gorgeous, powder-pink gown. The actress looked like a complete vision on the red carpet. One things for sure, Latifah knows how to trade in her casual style for beautiful red carpet gowns.
9. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Orange never looked this good! Queen Latifah attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Video Awards in a bright orange two-piece suit. Can we get into how radiant she looks? Between the color of her suit and her beautifully laid blonde hair, this ensemble is a complete vibe.
10. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Queen Latifah wowed us all at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. She rocked a form-fitted black sequins gown. Talk about shutting the red carpet down! This was one of Latifah’s best looks.