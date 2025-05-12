Sounds About Pro-White: President Donald Trump Opens Path For White South African Refugees To Enter U.S.

Listen Live
President Donald Trump Opens U.S. For White South Africans

President Donald Trump Opens Path For White South African Refugees To Enter U.S.

Published on May 12, 2025
President Trump Announces Plan To Reduce The Cost Of Prescription Drugs President Donald Trump, already deeply aligned with South African native Elon Musk, made a curious move to invite white refugees to the United States. The move by President Donald Trump was criticized on X, with some noting the contradiction of the policy as it relates to other nationalities. As reported by the BBC, the first of 49 white South Africans was en route to the United States over the weekend, with President Donald Trump addressing the matter on Monday (May 12). These Afrikaners, who are the minority in the African nation, claim that they’re being targeted and harmed by the Black majority and have made appeals to President Trump to obtain refugee status.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola provided a statement to the press on Monday, saying that “there is no persecution of white Afrikaner South Africans” and pointed to police report data to decry the allegations. Further, the African nation was that the allegations of attacks against White South Africans would not meet the requirements under domestic and international refugee law. During a press conference alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump was asked by a reporter why he is allowing the white refugees a clear path but not doing so for other races of people. “Because they’re being killed. And we don’t want to see people be killed,” Trump answered. “I have South Africa leadership coming to see me, I understand, sometime next week, and I guess we’re supposed to have a G20 meeting. Trump continued, “I don’t know how we can go unless that situation’s taken care of. It’s a genocide taking place that you people don’t want to write about. Farmers are being killed. They happen to be white.” The news of white South Africans being invited to the United States to seek refuge has caught fire on X, and we’ve got reactions below. — Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Sounds About Pro-White: President Donald Trump Opens Path For White South African Refugees To Enter U.S. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

