She Represents: Highlighting Women In The DFW (VIDEOS)
Posted January 2, 2019
Check out She Represents with Jazze on 97.9 The Beat each and every Saturday at 9 am, where she’ll be interviewing influential women in the DFW metroplex.
1. Cheryl Smith
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Cheryl Smith the Founder of #IMessenger @texasmetronews and @garlandjournal She's will talk about owning three different News Papers and her Healthy Living Expo event that's happening right after the MLK Parade this Monday at the African American Museum.
2. Myatta Metzger
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Myatta Metzger @jdcdallas the owner of The Journey Dance Center. She's been dancing for over 20 years and has worked with many celebrities. Her prices are affordable and she also talks about the importance of Dance and why parents should put their kids in the Arts.
3. Jennifer Allen
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Jennifer Allen @iamjenniferallen the owner of @justelopedallas. It's a Wedding planning company that will marry you anywhere at an affordable price. She just married a couple live on Good Morning Texas @goodmorningtexaswfaa and was selected by @darealbbjudy to mentor her company in 2019. She has big things coming in 2019!
4. Akwete Tyhimba
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Akwete Tyhimba @pac_dallas the owner of Pan African Connection. It's a little taste of Africa in the city of Dallas. She'll talk about why her and her husband started started their business almost 30 years ago. They sell African art, clothes, natural hair care products and they are a resource center.
5. Sh’Ron Ortiz
She Represents: This week I'm interviewing Sh'Ron Ortiz @shesanortiz Agency Principle for the Media Desk Agency. She's going to talk about how she turned a negative into a positive when she got fired she started her own Agency and never looked back!
6. Lalanii Wilson-Jones
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Lalanii Wilson-Jones @lalaniij the owner of several Childcare and Home Health Facilities such as Altruist Home Health Care, @steppingstonesearlylearning and Briar Patch Learning Center in Houston. She talks about how she got into the Childcare and Health industries and how she's been able to expand her brand. She also talks about how she balances everything.
7. Kalliopi Papas
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Kalliopi Papas the owner of Greek Girls Goodies Food Truck @greekgirlsgoodies. She talks about her delicious Greek food, why she decided to start her own food truck and more!
8. Dishambra McQueen
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Dishambra McQueen founder of @themcqueenfoundation that focuses on helping people who are homeless. She talks about her story and how she was once homeless but was able to turn her life around and now help others!
9. Danielle X
She Represents: This week I'm interviewing Danielle X @perkinsmgt a Community Activist. She's going to talk about human trafficking and how you can protect yourself. She also helps mentor young girls and conducts many speaking engagement throughout the city.
10. Natalia Veronica
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Natalia Veronica @nataliaveronica1 who has her own Home Decor and Accessories Store. She won the Willow Bend Mall Pop-up Contest out of hundreds of entries! Everything in her store is custom made, hand drawn and constructed by Natalia. She's a true artist! Please check out her store in the Willow Bend Mall.
11. Amy O Hampton
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Amy O Hampton @amyohampton who is the owner of Sociologie Wine @sociologiewine. She's one of a handful of African American women who have their own wine. She had lots of different flavors and a new line coming out in the spring. We'll talk about how she balancs having her own company and still making time for her family.
12. Sparkle Scott Carter
She Represents: This week I'm interviewing Sparkle Scott Carter @chefg_sparkle_creations who is the owner of Southern Gourmet Kitchen by Chef G & Sparkle Creations with her wife Regina Carter. She'll talk about their food truck, what type of foods they serve and more. Her Catfish and Greens we're DELICIOUS!!
13. Melissa Bush
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Melissa Bush @melb_thecheercoach who is a Domestic Violence Survivor. She talks about how her life was affected by domestic violence and how she got strength to leave. She now has a book coming out, she's practicing ministry and is a cheer coach.
14. Sheila Taylor-Clark
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Sheila Taylor-Clark who is a two-time breast cancer survivor and volunteer with Susan G Komen Dallas County. She also has her own organization called Stick It To Cancer. She was was first diagnosed at the age of 34yrs. It's so important to listen to your bodies ladies.
15. Bernadette Nuttall
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Bernadette Nuttall @bwnutall she is a former DISD Board Trustee and she oversees an organization called Circle Of Support Inc. This organization serves low income families with quality summer learning opportunities for their children.
16. Tiffany Myles
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Tiffany Myles @queentrillion she is the owner of the clothing line @themashsociety. We'll talk about what M.A.S.H means and why she decided to start her own clothing line, how she beat depression, how she overcame the struggles to be a female rapper in a male dominated industry and balances being a mother.
17. Victoria Thomas
She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Victoria Thomas @iam_queenvee the owner of @journeyfit365 gym in Richardson. We'll talk about how she decided to stop practicing law to pursue her purpose of owning a gym and helping people live their best lives. She is also the first African American woman to own her own #gym in #Richardson.
18. Dr. Jatun Dorsey
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Dr. Jatun Dorsey @drjatun who is a public speaker, professor and 4 time best selling Amazon author. We'll talk about her organization, her books and how to overcome fear and go for your goals and more!
19. Psyche Terry
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing @psycheterry the founder of @urbanhydration We'll talk about how she started her multi-million dollar business of natural skin care, hair and cleaning products. We'll also talk about how she likes to give back to the community!
20. Major Caterina M. Shead
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Major Caterina M. Shead @C_M_Shead who works at the @dallaspd We'll talk about why she decided to work in law enforcement, how she likes to give back to the community and how she thinks we can bridge the gap between the police and the community!
21. Laila Muhammad
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing @lailamuhammadtv TV Host with The Morning Dose on CW33. We'll talk about how she got her job in television, how she likes to give back to the community and more!
22. Glorious Gherkins
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing @gloriousgherkins about her exotic flavored pickles! She's been featured on TV
23. JA’DAKU
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica will interview Singer, Actress, Dancer and Playwright @iamjadaku tomorrow at 9:05am. Please tune in to find out how she overcame an illness in her lungs to still be able to sing today.
24. Thai Morrison
She Represents is featuring Thai Morrison the owner of @koffeedayspa Tune in this Saturday at 9am with @jazzeradiochica She will talk about her business, her skin care product and encourage other women to follow their dreams.
25. Monica the Fashion Designer
She Represents features Monica the Fashion Designer and creator of @daughtersoffulani She will be featured this Saturday at 9:05am with @jazzeradiochica and in the @dallasweekly. We will talk about her fashion line and more.
26. Sam
This week She Represents will feature Sam the owner of @sasa_hair_makeup This Saturday with @jazzeradiochica We will talk about how she got in the beauty industry and how she balances work and being a wife and mother.
27. Ileasart
She Represents is featuring @ileasart this Saturday with @jazzeradiochica We will be talking about her paintings, how did life in the military prepare her for the real world and how she balances being a wife and mother and still having a business. Tune in this Saturday at 9am. Ilea will also be featured in the @dallasweekly.
28. Tiffaney Dale Hunter
She Represents will feature Tiffaney Dale Hunter this Saturday with @jazzeradiochica at 9am. We will talk about her business, book and philanthropy!
29. Briesly’s Boutique
#SheReprents: This week we are featuring @brieslysboutique
30. Chef Kisha
She Represents: @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Chef Kisha @americansoulcafe_2018 We're going to talk about her catering business with her paint and dine experience and her giving back to the community by feeding the homeless.
31. LaTonya Forbins
LaTonya Forbins of @infinite_possibilites_spa will be featured for #SheRepresents. She will talk about her @infinite_possibilites_spa business and how she was able to overcome being a teen mom to be successful.
32. Cynthia Trigg
Congratulations to Cynthia Trigg! She's the first lady selected to be highlighted for our #SheRepresents campaign. She's the founder of Evolution Academy in Richardson. Cynthia is also a wife and mother.
