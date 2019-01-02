she represents

She Represents: Highlighting Women In The DFW (VIDEOS)

Posted January 2, 2019

Check out She Represents with Jazze on 97.9 The Beat each and every Saturday at 9 am, where she’ll be interviewing influential women in the DFW metroplex.

1. Cheryl Smith

2. Myatta Metzger

3. Jennifer Allen

4. Akwete Tyhimba

5. Sh’Ron Ortiz

6. Lalanii Wilson-Jones

View this post on Instagram

She Represents: This week @jazzeradiochica is interviewing Lalanii Wilson-Jones @lalaniij the owner of several Childcare and Home Health Facilities such as Altruist Home Health Care, @steppingstonesearlylearning and Briar Patch Learning Center in Houston. She talks about how she got into the Childcare and Health industries and how she's been able to expand her brand. She also talks about how she balances everything. You can check out her interview this Saturday at 9am @979thebeat She will also be featured in the @dallasweekly sponsored by @sheshappyhairdfw @sheshappyhair #SheRepresents #WomenEmpowerment #HipHopRespectsWomen #LalaniiWildonJones #Childcare #Healthcare #JazzeRadioChica @kaylaadamspr

A post shared by 97.9 The Beat DFW (@979thebeat) on

7. Kalliopi Papas

8. Dishambra McQueen

9. Danielle X

10. Natalia Veronica

11. Amy O Hampton

12. Sparkle Scott Carter

13. Melissa Bush

14. Sheila Taylor-Clark

15. Bernadette Nuttall

16. Tiffany Myles

17. Victoria Thomas

18. Dr. Jatun Dorsey

19. Psyche Terry

20. Major Caterina M. Shead

21. Laila Muhammad

22. Glorious Gherkins

23. JA’DAKU

24. Thai Morrison

25. Monica the Fashion Designer

26. Sam

27. Ileasart

28. Tiffaney Dale Hunter

29. Briesly’s Boutique

30. Chef Kisha

31. LaTonya Forbins

View this post on Instagram

We are so excited for LaTonya Forbins of @infinite_possibilites_spa . Check out who will be featured next week for #SheRepresents 💃🏿 #iamdw #979thebeat #powerwomen #nnpa #Repost @979thebeat ・・・ #SheReprents This week LaTonya Forbins has been selected to be featured on @jazzeradiochica this Saturday at 9am. She will talk about her @infinite_possibilites_spa business and how she was able to overcome being a teen mom to be successful. She will also be featured in the @dallasweekly. If you would like to be featured please submit your information now at www.thebeatdfw.com. Sponsored by @sheshappyhairdfw @sheshappyhair #DallasWeekly #HonoringWomen #positivevibes #sheshappyhair

A post shared by The Dallas Weekly Newspaper (@dallasweekly) on

32. Cynthia Trigg

Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close