Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District

I know that’s right! Take a peek inside the Super Saturday Concert for the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend! Thousands gathered in Dallas, Texas at the ATT&T Discovery District to see the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie perform live! 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Poizon Ivy warmed us up with a fire set. See how it all went down!

1. Saweetie Final Four Weekend Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District April 31, 2023 performance,saweetie,final four weekend
6. Swaeetie performance with fan @lauryKC Swaeetie brings fan from crowd up to perform on stage with her!
9. Meet & Great Winner With Swaeetie! The winner of the meet and great with Swaeetie.