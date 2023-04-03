Local DFW News

Saweetie Final Four Performance at AT&T Discovery District

Published on April 3, 2023

I know that’s right! Take a peek inside the Super Saturday Concert for the NCAA Women’s Final Four weekend! Thousands gathered in Dallas, Texas at the ATT&T Discovery District to see the Icy Girl herself, Saweetie perform live! 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Poizon Ivy warmed us up with a fire set. See how it all went down!

 

1. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District

2. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District

3. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District

4. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District

5. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District

6. Swaeetie performance with fan @lauryKC

Swaeetie brings fan from crowd up to perform on stage with her! 

7. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at ATT&T Discovery District

8. Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend

Saweetie Final Four Weekend Performance at AT&T Discovery District

9. Meet & Great Winner With Swaeetie!

The winner of the meet and great with Swaeetie.

