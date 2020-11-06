Rest In Paradise: King Von’s Last Performance In Philly [Photos]

Sources have confirmed that King Von has died due to injuries sustained after the shooting.

Two people were killed in a shooting early Friday morning outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. According to WSBTV, 2 large groups got into a fight outside of Monaco, which escalated into gunfire. One other person was also hit by a car and is in critical condition. The shooting involved off-duty police officers, but no officers were injured in the incident.

Folks on Twitter tied Rapper King Von to the shooting and many folks are saying the Chicago rapper was one of the people shot outside the club, but he was not killed. We are not sure of all the details of the incident, and police say they have no witnesses.

Our condolences go to King Von’s family and friends. As Philly mourns the rising star lets take a look at his last time rockin’ out with Philly.

