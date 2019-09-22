CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

Posted September 22, 2019

The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.

While HBO’s Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.

Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.

And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.

Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:

