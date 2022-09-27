Recap: Mariah Shined, Metallica Rocked And Billions Were Raised At 2022 Global Citizen Fest NYC

The world is in a constant state of change, both for the good and unfortunately in many cases for the bad. When it comes to the latter, those in charge of spearheading an initiative known as Global Citizen have strived for over a decade to make a positive impact on society by raising money to end extreme poverty, climate change concerns and inequality spanning from racism to violence against women.

2022 marked the 10th anniversary since the inaugural Global Citizen Festival in New York City, and this year they celebrated a decade of doing good by broadcasting two simultaneous shows between the annual headquarters in Central Park and a first-ever trek to West Africa at the renowned Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

While we would’ve loved to bring you all the action from Africa, it was only right to join the festivities where it all started in the Big Apple. Attendees in Ghana were treated to live performances by an A-list of Black entertainers, including Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and Uncle Waffles, with hosting duties handled by Black Panther actress Danai Gurira.

Over in NYC, the artist line-up was more in line to cover all genres, including a cheer-inducing opening set by pop trio The Jonas Brothers, the beautiful and talented country star Mickey Guyton, Latin pop siren Rosalía, fan-favorite Italian rockers MÅNESKIN, YouTube-star-turned-chart-topper Charlie Puth, rock gods Metallica and the one and only queen of pop, Mariah Carey. Special sets came by way of GRAMMY-winning Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and the Hollywood Renaissance Man himself, Billy Porter, with celebrated actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas acting as both host and most supportive wife ever.

Mariah helped provide many of the night’s highlights, including opening her set by rapping Latto’s verse on their “Big Energy (Remix),” in addition to bringing out Jadakiss and Styles P of The LOX for a rare live performance of “We Belong Together (Remix).” Mickey Guyton not only gave us beautiful Black representation in the country category but also surprised many heavy metal fans in attendance by later joining Metallica for an unforgettable rendition of their 1992 slow-burning hit, “Nothing Else Matters.”

Although the appreciation for politicians wasn’t met with equal love — Nancy Pelosi, Eric Adams and a video message from President Joe Biden all received boos from the crowd — respect was given to majority of the famous faces that showed up to support, including Van Jones, Katie Holmes, Bill Nye, Misty Copeland and many, many others.

Overall, this year’s Global Citizen Festival proved to be one of the most successful on the books, especially following recents reports that it helped generate $2.4 billion in pledges. It was an unforgettable experience from our end, which you can see more of below, and we can’t wait to return next year to do it all again for a great cause!

Take a look at our full photo recap of Global Citizen Festival NYC below — until next year!

