Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]

Posted February 25, 2020

The queen of the barbies has once again broke the internet. Nicki has stepped on the scene at the Trinidad Carnival and let me tell you something..She is showing off! The barbz got some new pictures to make their screensaver for sure for sure. The Trinidad native is taking the carnival on with Tribe. Check out Nicki modeling her beautiful purple & blue costume for the 2020 Trinidad Carnival.

Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]

1. Nicki Minaj kilin’ it at the Trinidad Carnival 2020

View this post on Instagram

Trini to di 🦴

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

2. Nicki Minaj kilin’ it at the Trinidad Carnival 2020

