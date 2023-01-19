Nelly High In The Down Under

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Our favorite St. Lunatic, Nelly, was performing at Juice Fest in Australia when fans noticed something kind of…off. In the footage that racked up a million views in 24 hours, Nelly is seen on stage performing hit single “Over and Over” while appearing to have lost his equilibrium a little bit, breathing heavily, and rolling his eyes causing concert goers to believe he was drunk, high, or both. Nelly didn’t deny or confirm if he was ‘under the influence’ but he couldn’t help but laugh at all the jokes spreading across social media, so we thought we’d share some of the funniest posts to cross our feed!

