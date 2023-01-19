HomeLocal DFW News

Nelly High In The Down Under

Our favorite St. Lunatic, Nelly, was performing at Juice Fest in Australia when fans noticed something kind of…off. In the footage that racked up a million views in 24 hours, Nelly is seen on stage performing hit single “Over and Over” while appearing to have lost his equilibrium a little bit, breathing heavily, and rolling his eyes causing concert goers to believe he was drunk, high, or both.  Nelly didn’t deny or confirm if he was ‘under the influence’ but he couldn’t help but laugh at all the jokes spreading across social media, so we thought we’d share some of the funniest posts to cross our feed!

FOLLOW 97.9 THE BEAT ON TWITTER HERE

 

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack , Follow Me on IG @jazziblack

1. Nelly Caught Red-Handed

2. Spice Adams Spoof

3. Let The Meme’s Begin

4. Why They Putting Ashanti In This?

5. Not The Kids LOL!

RELATED TAGS

austrailia Concert nelly
Close