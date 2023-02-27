Mayweather v. Chalmers Overshadowed By A Girl Fight

Whew! Over the weekend there were so many fights but the most entertaining had to be exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather (50-0) and Aaron Chalmers (1-0) at The O2 in London. Mayweather took home the win and had no hesitation when asked if he would be retuning to the ring anytime soon. See the full post press conference below!
In addition to this spectacle, the undercard was fought by legendary ‘Bad Girls’ Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee. The two have had on and off disagreements for quite some time and finally had a chance to set the record straight in the ring. What appears to be a love/hate relationship left Lee, 38, passed out in the ring. Check out the full timeline of events leading to the knockout!
1. The Tip Of the Ice
2. They Filmed A Commercial So You Know Its Real
3. The Press Conference Got Real Ghetto, Real Fast
4. Guess This Was…Playful Banter?
5. Girls Throwing Down in the Ring!
6. Tommie Lost. That’s it.
7. Post Fight Respect
