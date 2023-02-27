Mayweather v. Chalmers Overshadowed By A Girl Fight

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Whew! Over the weekend there were so many fights but the most entertaining had to be exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather (50-0) and Aaron Chalmers (1-0) at The O2 in London. Mayweather took home the win and had no hesitation when asked if he would be retuning to the ring anytime soon. See the full post press conference below!

In addition to this spectacle, the undercard was fought by legendary ‘Bad Girls’ Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee. The two have had on and off disagreements for quite some time and finally had a chance to set the record straight in the ring. What appears to be a love/hate relationship left Lee, 38, passed out in the ring. Check out the full timeline of events leading to the knockout!