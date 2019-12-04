CLOSE
Here Is A Detailed Look At Newest Jack-Inspired Sneaker From Jack Daniel’s & The Shoe Surgeon

Posted December 4, 2019

Jack Daniels x The Shoe Surgeon Partnership

Source: Jack Daniels / The Shoe Surgeon


Iconic whiskey brand, Jack Daniel’s is shaking up the sneaker world. Teaming up once again with Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon ” Chambrone, the company announced its newest “Jack-inspired” sneaker.

As part of a contest, seven shoe concepts were presented for a fan vote, which also included various styles of basketball sneakers. Each of the kicks draws inspiration from the craftsmanship and elements “that make Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey the iconic global brand it is.”

CHambrone was tasked by the brand to use his unique skills turning sneakers into unique treasures using grain, Jack Daniel’s cave spring, the distillery, charcoal, the barrel, honey, and the Jack Daniel’s iconic bottle to design a pair of sneakers that “showcases the heart of Jack Daniel Distillery.”

The results were a beautiful spin on the fan-favorite Air Jordan 4 retro that sports sleek green and grey marble finish.

Jack Daniels x The Shoe Surgeon Partnership

Source: Jack Daniels / The Shoe Surgeon


Speaking on the collaboration, Chambrone added:

“Hearing the peaceful sound of the clear water flow inside the cave gave me instant inspiration. We wanted to really capture those elements with the shoe by giving them a limestone slate which complements the water-like see-through sole.”

This is the second sneaker from Chambrone and Jack Daniel’s, they also came together for a limited Air Force One “Honey.”

Photo: Jack Daniels / The Shoe Surgeon

Here Is A Detailed Look At Newest Jack-Inspired Sneaker From Jack Daniel’s & The Shoe Surgeon  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

