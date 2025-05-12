Giannis to Houston? How 29 NBA Teams Could Get the Bucks Star

1. Philadelphia 76ers Source: other Philadelphia ends the Paul George experiment by trading him and a package of picks for Giannis, while also landing promising star Jared McCain.

2. Chicago Bulls Da Bulls mortgage their future by sending most of their draft capital to land former rival Giannis. They also finally trade Nikola Vucevic and move on from the already terrible Patrick Williams contract.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland moves Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, along with some picks, to create one of the best defensive front courts with Giannis and Evan Mobley.

4. Boston Celtics To avoid completely blowing up the core, Boston decides to send Jaylen Brown and draft compensation to the Bucks to pair Giannis with Jayson Tatum.

5. Los Angeles Clippers Clippers decided to sell high on Norman Powell by dealing the surprise star to the Bucks, with a package of players, to join Giannis with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

6. Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies have decided the Ja Morant era has reached its end, pairing Jaren Jackson Jr. with Giannis while sending away their star point guard and Brandon Clarke.

7. Atlanta Hawks Atlanta would also throw in some draft compensation to give the Trae Young era one last shot.

8. Miami Heat Pat Riley brings Giannis into "Heat Culture," trading away young stars like Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., in a pivoting move out of the remains of the Jimmy Butler era. Milwaukee lands a masterful social media troll in Kevin Love.

9. Charlotte Hornets Charlotte lands their most prolific player in franchise history after creating a package of picks centered around Miles Bridges and Jusuf Nurkic

10. Utah Jazz The Jazz finally take the franchise in a clear direction, dealing away John Collins, Colin Sexton and picks to land Giannis.

11. Sacramento Kings The Kings cancel the second coming of the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls by trading the former, along with Keegan Murray and Jonas Valanciunas to the Bucks.

12. New York Knicks Giannis moves from one of the smallest markets to the largest market in the NBA. The Knicks deal Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and picks to land the former two-time MVP.

13. Los Angeles Lakers The Lakers ask the Bulls for some help to pull off this three-team trade, jettisoning much of their core to get Giannis, in an effort to make a "big three" to get LeBron James championship No. 5. Bulls are more than happy to see Giannis leave the Central Division, receiving a package of players and picks. Bucks receive a package centered around Austin Reaves and old friend Jevon Carter.

14. Orlando Magic The Magic choose Franz Wagner in a move that says goodbye to All-Star Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac's hefty contract.

15. Dallas Mavericks Mavericks GM Nico Harrison continues his destruction of the 2024 Western Conference Finals champions by trading away PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and more in an effort to create a team that would've been destined to win the 2017 NBA Championship.

16. Brooklyn Nets The Nets move on from a pair of young players, along with some picks, to bring Giannis to Brooklyn.

17. Denver Nuggets The post-Michael Malone era is in full swing, as the Nuggets deal away Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun to form what may go down as the greatest front court pairing in NBA history.

18. Indiana Pacers The Pacers land Giannis by trading away Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker, along with some picks.

19. New Orleans Pelicans Giannis heads to the "Big Easy," as the Pelicans have grown impatient with Zion Williamson's health. They also sent Herbert Jones to the Bucks to get the deal done.

20. Detroit Pistons Tobias Harris returns to Milwaukee after over a decade away, while sending Jaden Ivy, Ausar Thompson and some picks with him.

21. Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram is on the move again, along with Jakob Poeltl and some picks, as Toronto lands Giannis.

22. Houston Rockets Our hometown Rockets seek out the Atlanta Hawks in an effort to make this trade work. Milwaukee gets Young and a package of playersand picks from Atlanta and Houston. The Hawks get Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, while the Rockets land Giannis.

23. Houston Rockets, Part 2 Another version of this trade sees Milwaukee getting a heftier package of players, as they decide to move on from the injured Damian Lillard as well.

24. San Antonio Spurs In an effort to chase the days of Tim Duncan and David Robinson, the San Antonio Spurs trade for Giannis, sending away Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle, giving the Spurs the honor of having a front court with longest last names combined in NBA history. Nice job, new team president Gregg "El Jefé" Popovich.

25. Phoenix Suns While Kevin Durant has expressed interest in being moved, it's longtime star shooting guard Devin Booker that gets sent to Milwaukee. The Bucks have little interest in the twighlight years of Durant, and with extremely limited draft capital, Phoenix doesn't have a lot of options. The mention of Bradley Beal was shut down immediately by Milwaukee.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma splits in young and promising core in an effort to land a second top-5 NBA player. The Bucks receive All-Star Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves Milwaukee is kind enough to take Rudy Gobert's contract off Minnesota's hands – in exchange for picks. The Bulls and Nets help complete this four-team trade to send Giannis to the Western Conference.

28. Portland Trail Blazers Giannis head to Portland in exchange for Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III and Scoot Henderson, who may benefit from a change of scenery.

29. Golden State Warriors Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy moves on from his recently-acquired former teammate Jimmy Butler and some picks, in an effort to give Steph Curry another great chance to compete for an NBA title.