Listen Live
Close
Sports

Giannis to Houston? How 29 NBA Teams Could Get the Bucks Star

Published on May 12, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Giannis to Houston? How 29 NBA Teams Could Get the Bucks Star

Source: Graphic by Jarrett Huff / Radio One via ChatGPT

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be available this summer ahead of the start of the 2025-26 NBA Season; could the Houston Rockets get him? On Monday morning, a report came out stating that the Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP is “open” to exploring a trade from the franchise that drafted him in 2013, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

RELATED: Greatest Teams Gregg Popovich Coached During His Career RELATED: List Of NBA Coaches & GMs Fired This Season

Related Stories

Antetokounmpo has been a constant topic of discussion among trade rumors over the last several seasons, as the Bucks have failed to make it back to the NBA Finals since their championship in 2021. The 30-year-old star player has talked openly about his desire to win a second championship before his career is over: “Me not having a second championship – I look back at my career and everybody can say, ‘Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever,” Antetokounmpo said during an appearance with his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, in April on the Thanalysis Show podcast. “But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I’m letting down myself.” The current state of the Bucks makes a run for a second championship in 2026 difficult, as the team has no cap space with several top-heavy contracts, limited draft capital and star point guard Damian Lillard likely out for all of next season with a torn achilles. The Bucks and Antetokounmpo’s representatives, Giorgios Panou and Alex Saratsis are expected to meet to discuss the star’s future at some point this offseason, according to ESPN. With many signs pointing to the Bucks moving on from arguably their greatest player in franchise history, it was time to fire up ESPN’s “NBA Trade Machine.” Here’s how 29 NBA teams, including Houston, could get the Bucks star: The post Giannis to Houston? How 29 NBA Teams Could Get the Bucks Star appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers
Source: other

Philadelphia ends the Paul George experiment by trading him and a package of picks for Giannis, while also landing promising star Jared McCain.

2. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls
Source: other

Da Bulls mortgage their future by sending most of their draft capital to land former rival Giannis. They also finally trade Nikola Vucevic and move on from the already terrible Patrick Williams contract.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers
Source: other

Cleveland moves Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, along with some picks, to create one of the best defensive front courts with Giannis and Evan Mobley.

4. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics
Source: other

To avoid completely blowing up the core, Boston decides to send Jaylen Brown and draft compensation to the Bucks to pair Giannis with Jayson Tatum.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers
Source: other

Clippers decided to sell high on Norman Powell by dealing the surprise star to the Bucks, with a package of players, to join Giannis with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies
Source: other

Grizzlies have decided the Ja Morant era has reached its end, pairing Jaren Jackson Jr. with Giannis while sending away their star point guard and Brandon Clarke.

7. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks
Source: other

Atlanta would also throw in some draft compensation to give the Trae Young era one last shot.

8. Miami Heat

Miami Heat
Source: other

Pat Riley brings Giannis into “Heat Culture,” trading away young stars like Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., in a pivoting move out of the remains of the Jimmy Butler era. Milwaukee lands a masterful social media troll in Kevin Love.

9. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets
Source: other

Charlotte lands their most prolific player in franchise history after creating a package of picks centered around Miles Bridges and Jusuf Nurkic

10. Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz
Source: other

The Jazz finally take the franchise in a clear direction, dealing away John Collins, Colin Sexton and picks to land Giannis.

11. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings
Source: other

The Kings cancel the second coming of the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls by trading the former, along with Keegan Murray and Jonas Valanciunas to the Bucks.

12. New York Knicks

New York Knicks
Source: other

Giannis moves from one of the smallest markets to the largest market in the NBA. The Knicks deal Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and picks to land the former two-time MVP.

13. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers
Source: other

The Lakers ask the Bulls for some help to pull off this three-team trade, jettisoning much of their core to get Giannis, in an effort to make a “big three” to get LeBron James championship No. 5. Bulls are more than happy to see Giannis leave the Central Division, receiving a package of players and picks. Bucks receive a package centered around Austin Reaves and old friend Jevon Carter.

14. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic
Source: other

The Magic choose Franz Wagner in a move that says goodbye to All-Star Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac’s hefty contract.

15. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks
Source: other

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison continues his destruction of the 2024 Western Conference Finals champions by trading away PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and more in an effort to create a team that would’ve been destined to win the 2017 NBA Championship.

16. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets
Source: other

The Nets move on from a pair of young players, along with some picks, to bring Giannis to Brooklyn.

17. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets
Source: other

The post-Michael Malone era is in full swing, as the Nuggets deal away Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun to form what may go down as the greatest front court pairing in NBA history.

18. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers
Source: other

The Pacers land Giannis by trading away Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker, along with some picks.

19. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans
Source: other

Giannis heads to the “Big Easy,” as the Pelicans have grown impatient with Zion Williamson’s health. They also sent Herbert Jones to the Bucks to get the deal done.

20. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons
Source: other

Tobias Harris returns to Milwaukee after over a decade away, while sending Jaden Ivy, Ausar Thompson and some picks with him.

21. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors
Source: other

Brandon Ingram is on the move again, along with Jakob Poeltl and some picks, as Toronto lands Giannis.

22. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets
Source: other

Our hometown Rockets seek out the Atlanta Hawks in an effort to make this trade work. Milwaukee gets Young and a package of playersand picks from Atlanta and Houston. The Hawks get Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, while the Rockets land Giannis.

23. Houston Rockets, Part 2

Houston Rockets, Part 2
Source: other

Another version of this trade sees Milwaukee getting a heftier package of players, as they decide to move on from the injured Damian Lillard as well.

24. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs
Source: other

In an effort to chase the days of Tim Duncan and David Robinson, the San Antonio Spurs trade for Giannis, sending away Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle, giving the Spurs the honor of having a front court with longest last names combined in NBA history. Nice job, new team president Gregg “El Jefé” Popovich.

25. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns
Source: other

While Kevin Durant has expressed interest in being moved, it’s longtime star shooting guard Devin Booker that gets sent to Milwaukee. The Bucks have little interest in the twighlight years of Durant, and with extremely limited draft capital, Phoenix doesn’t have a lot of options. The mention of Bradley Beal was shut down immediately by Milwaukee.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder
Source: other

Oklahoma splits in young and promising core in an effort to land a second top-5 NBA player. The Bucks receive All-Star Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves
Source: other

Milwaukee is kind enough to take Rudy Gobert’s contract off Minnesota’s hands – in exchange for picks. The Bulls and Nets help complete this four-team trade to send Giannis to the Western Conference.

28. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers
Source: other

Giannis head to Portland in exchange for Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III and Scoot Henderson, who may benefit from a change of scenery.

29. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors
Source: other

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy moves on from his recently-acquired former teammate Jimmy Butler and some picks, in an effort to give Steph Curry another great chance to compete for an NBA title.

30. Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards
Source: other

Washington ends the “Poole Party” by dealing away Jordan Poole, 2024 No. 2 pick Alex Sarr, Saddiq Bey and some picks for Giannis.

Giannis to Houston? How 29 NBA Teams Could Get the Bucks Star was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Border Patrol operating in Minneapolis

Gregory Bovino Reportedly Demoted In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings, DHS Says Otherwise

Hip-Hop Wired
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Hip-Hop Wired
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Comment
72 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Tuesday Following Winter Storm

Comment
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Comment
Local  |  tethomas

Tuesday Road Conditions In DFW

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close