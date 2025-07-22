Listen Live
Drake Co-Signs “F-ck Kendrick” Chants At Concert

Drake Co-Signs “F-ck Kendrick” Chants At Concert: “I Can’t Say I Don’t Agree”

Published on July 22, 2025
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef wrapped up more than a year ago, but we’re far from the subtle jabs from each side going away. 
While Lamar’s performing “Not Like Us” night after night while on his Grand National Tour, Drake’s back on stage with some words of his own.

The 6 God is currently on the road with PartyNextDoor for the Some Special Shows 4 U Tour in support of their Some Sexy Songs 4 U collaborative album, and despite the Valentine’s Day-released album being lovey-dovey, Birmingham fans still got rowdy and broke out into a “F-ck Kendrick” chant. In a brief moment of silence toward the end of the concert, you can see Drake pacing across the stage when fans chant the phrase for about 10 seconds before he stops them.
“Alright, alright, alright. I can’t say I don’t agree,” he said as the crowd laughed and he quickly moved on. This isn’t the first time Drake fans have goaded him into half-addressing the beef because it first happened while he was performing at Wireless Festival, where he also made history as the first artist to headline all three nights. On night two of festival, just a week removed from dropping “What Did I Miss?” —where he tries to pinpoint signs that his rap bros would betray him— fans started a similar chant.
“You know what, Chubbs… Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that,” an agreeable Drake responded. He brought out a ton of his famous friends, too, including a punctual Lauryn Hill, Bryson Tiller, Latto, 21 Savage, Mario, Sexxy Red, and Burna Boy.
Drake’s got over 30 shows left on his tour, and Lamar’s got more than 10, so the subtle references will likely continue for the foreseeable future. See reaction to Drake’s fans riding for him below.

Drake Co-Signs “F-ck Kendrick” Chants At Concert: “I Can’t Say I Don’t Agree” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

