DFW Holiday Weather Updates

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

What in the global warming is going on in North Texas?! Around this time last year we faced the same weird weather patterns jumping from the low 50’s to mid 80’s in a matter of 24 hours. On top of the roller coaster temperatures, we’ve also ran into some pretty serious Fall storms. Stay up to date on weather across the DFW as you shop and spend time with family this holiday season!

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack