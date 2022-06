Da Baby took a trip to the Motherland to film a new video with Davido and got first hand experience of how impactful his fame is in Nigeria! During his trip he got to dance in the streets, get fly in traditional Naija attire, and ended up having to pay off the airport staff just to make his flight home in time! Check out some highlight moments during the big trip!

