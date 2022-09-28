Check Out These Classic BET Hip Hop Awards Moments Over the Years

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This year’s awards show debuts Tuesday, October 4th as the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nominations were announced on September 12th. Artists like Cardi B, DOja Cat, Drake, Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion are listed as nominees across the various categories. Even newcomer, Glorilla is added to the list of nominees for ‘Best Song of the Year’ for her summer smash hit “F.N.F.” Other categories that are featured in the nominations list include: ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Impact Track,’ ‘Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Performer’ and ‘Lyricist of the Year.’

There are many heavy hitters featured on this year’s Hip Hop Awards nominations as rap artists continue to dominate mainstream music. Though, this isn’t new information to the industry. Hip Hop artists have been shaping and shifting the culture for many moons.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is significant nearly two decades later as it continues to spotlight the trailblazers forging their path through pop culture and music. Without these artists’ contributions, culture as we know it would not exist today.

We look forward to seeing who will take home a BET Hip Hop Award at this year’s ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4th at 9/8 PM CST.

