Celebrating International Cat Day: Showing Their Purr-sonalities

Published on August 8, 2025

International Cat Day is a celebration that takes place on 8 August every year. It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. It is a day to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect them.

Cats are among humans’ most beloved household pets, from their sassy personalities to their Tarzan-like climbing skills and lightning-fast reflexes. It’s no wonder they’re sarcastically said to have nine lives.

As we celebrate International Cat Day, enjoy these videos that capture the many sides of a cat’s personality. Consider it a preview of what life with a feline friend might look like in all its chaotic glory.

1. Cat WWE

2. Curiosity killed the cat

3. Little Food Bandit

4. Funny cats on the stairs

5. Cat Club

6. Stinky Feet

7. Cat core

8. kitten’s Meows

9. Is She…Singing?

10. Cat Skate Boarding

