Beyonce , china , Kanye West
Home

Celebrities Arrive At The 2015 Met Gala In NYC

Posted May 4, 2015

Leave a comment

Celebrities Arrive At The 2015 Met Gala In NYC was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Rihanna

Rihanna

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

3. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr

4. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz

5. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz

6. Usher

Usher

7. Usher

Usher

8. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

9. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

10. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

11. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

12. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls

13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

14. Madonna

Madonna

15. Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott

Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott

16. Here is the back of Kim Kardashian’s dress.

Here is the back of Kim Kardashian’s dress.

17. Lorde

Lorde

18. Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein.

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein.

19. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

20. Common

Common

21. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

22. Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel

23. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

24. Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

25. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

26. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig

27. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

28. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

29. Miguel

Miguel

30. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

31. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

32. Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz

33. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

34. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

35. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

36. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

37. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

38. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

39. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

40. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

41. Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

42. Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

43. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

44. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

45. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

46. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

47. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

48. Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

49. Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

50. Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

51. Neil Patrick Harris and his husband

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband

52. Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 10 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 14 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 19 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close