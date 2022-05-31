The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Late rapper, known to his family and close circle as Melvin Abdul Noble Jr., was born in McKinney, TX on this day in 1992.

Raised in Dallas, his music ambitions took off with the 2014 release of the Shottaz mixtape and his popularity continued to grow with Shottaz Reloaded, which dropped two years later. In February 2020, he teamed up with Lil’ Boosie on their collaboration album “Badazz MO3.”

Sadly, just as he was geared up to take his career to the next level, MO was killed in a shooting on November 11, 2020. He was 28 years old. The 2nd annual MO3 Day will take place later this afternoon (May 31st) in McKinney’s Cottonwood Park in his memory.

Though he’s no longer here in the physical, his legacy lives on through his music and children. Celebrate the short but impactful life of MO3 with the collection of photos, clips and music below.

Long Live 3.

Celebrate The Life of MO3 With His Biggest Songs, Videos & Pics was originally published on theboxhouston.com