Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3: Kelly Rowland Gets A Checkup, ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Celebrates SAG Awards Win & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends 5th Annual aTVfest at Four Seasons Hotel on February 2 in Atlanta.

2. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aisha Hinds, Amirah Vann, and Aldis Hodge attend 5th Annual aTVfest on February 2 in Atlanta.

3. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jurnee Smollett-Bell attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29 in Los Angeles.

4. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jurness Smollett-Bell and her hubby Josiah Bell slay the red carpet for date night at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

5. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Betty Wright and Nicki Minaj attend the GRAMMY Nominee Dinner at Mondrian South Beach on February 1, 2017 in Miami.

6. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 LaLa Anthony is spotted in Soho on February 1, 2017 in New York City.

7. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kim Kardashian is seen walking with her children Saint West and North West as they leave their Midtown Manhattan hotel on February 01 in New York City.

8. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Keke Palmer attends her book signing for ‘I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice’ at the City College of New York on February 2 in New York City.

9. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Keke Palmer chats with Sabrina Lamb at the book signing for ‘I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice’ on February 2 in New York City.

10. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jessica Williams poses during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Awards Night Ceremony on January 28 in Park City, Utah.

11. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jessica Williams speaks during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Awards Night Ceremony on January 28 in Park City, Utah.

12. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Young M.A., Pusha T, La La Anthony, and Kelly Rowland attend the Big Sean ‘I Decided’ Album Listening Event on January 31 in New York City.

13. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kelly Rowland teams up with Burlington Stores and WomenHeart to educate women about the importance of their heart health at Burlington Stores in Union Square on January 31 in New York City.

14. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kerry Washington steps out for the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards on January 28 in Beverly Hills.

15. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kelly Rowland gets a check up to educate women about the importance of their heart health at Burlington Stores in Union Square on January 31 in New York City.

16. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kelly Rowland is spotted at LAX on February 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

17. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Taraji P. Henson attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards on January 28 in Beverly Hills.

18. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Yara Shahidi arrives at the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York on January 28 in Los Angeles.

19. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Yara Shahidi and her mom Keri Shahidi attend the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York on January 28 in Los Angeles.

20. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Yara Shahidi attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

21. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Yara Shahidi poses with Uzo Aduba and Janelle Monae on the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

22. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Annalise Basso, Miles Brown, Rico Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin dance The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2017 SAG After Party on January 29 in West Hollywood, California.

23. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Miles Brown and Tracee Ellis Ross attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

24. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Tracee Ellis Ross poses on the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

25. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Janelle Monae, Mahershala Ali, and Naomi Harris share a laugh on the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

26. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Viola Davis arrives at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

27. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha arrive at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

28. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Taraji P. Henson sweeps onto the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

29. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Julius Tennon, Viola Davis and their daughter Genesis attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

30. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Tracee Ellis Ross grabs a group shot with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

31. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Janelle Monae poses with her ‘Moonlight’ co-stars Alex R. Hibbert, Jaden Piner, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali on the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

32. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Kerry Washington catches up with Thandie Newton at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

33. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Jenifer Lewis gives Taraji P. Henson a hug at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

34. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer share a hug as they find out that ‘Hidden Figures’ won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

35. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Taraji P. Henson makes an acceptance speech for the cast of ‘Hidden Figures’ at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

36. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae hoist their awards at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

37. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 ‘Fences’ stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis speak at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

38. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Viola Davis runs into Meryl Streep at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

39. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Viola Davis shows off her SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

40. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Naomie Harris watches on at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

41. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Danielle Brooks celebrates the casts SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

42. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Uzo Aduba, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Taryn Manning and Danielle Brooks, co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for ‘Orange is the New Black,’ pose in the press room at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles.

43. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Viola Davis attends the Watermark Conference for Women on February 1 in San Jose, California.

44. Celeb Pics of the Week 1/28 – 2/3 Viola Davis poses with former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Watermark Conference for Women on February 1 in San Jose, California.