Check out what your faves were up to this week!

Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11: Rihanna Gets To Work; Tamar Braxton Comes Steps Out For The Soul Train Awards & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Zendaya attends 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York on November 7.

2. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Zendaya gives photographers a little drama on the red carpet of the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

3. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Zendaya presents an award with Michael Kors at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

4. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Zendaya runs into none other than Solange at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

5. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Solange shines with her husband Alan Ferguson at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

6. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Solange poses with her good girlfriend Kelly Rowland at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

7. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Solange Knowles lets her curls flourish as she performs on Saturday Night Live on November 5.

8. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Solange looks heavenly as she performs on Saturday Night Live.

9. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Kelly take a solo snapshot at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

10. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Kelly Rowland hits the stage with Nelly at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on November 6.

11. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Kelly Rowland looks stunning as she performs at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

12. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Teyana Taylor joins Kelly Rowland on stage at Drai’s Beach Club on November 6.

13. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Tamera Mowry is spotted at LAX on November 9.

14. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to supporters during a campaign event of for Hillary Clinton on November 7 in Philadelphia.

15. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Bill Clinton applauds as First Lady Michelle Obama comes out to speak to supporters during a campaign event of for Hillary Clinton on November 7 in Philadelphia.

16. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 First Lady Michelle Obama beams as she speaks to supporters during a campaign event of for Hillary Clinton on November 7 in Philadelphia.

17. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 First Lady Michelle Obama, husband, President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on stage during the Hillary Clinton ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7 in Philadelphia.

18. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Aja Naomi King arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle Celebrate The 2017 Golden Globe Award Season at Catch LA on November 10 in West Hollywood, California.

19. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Yara Shahidi and Aja Naomi King pose together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyles Celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Season on November 10 in West Hollywood.

20. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Janelle Monae sweeps into at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 6 in Los Angeles.

21. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Janelle Monae gets teary-eyed as she accepts an award at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

22. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Janelle Monae speaks at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

23. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Janelle Monae poses with her award behind the scenes at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards

24. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Tamar Braxton attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6 in Las Vegas.

25. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Tamar Braxton stands with Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of Bell Biv DeVoe/New Edition on the red carpet at the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards.

26. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Tamar Braxton flashes a smile backstage at the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards.

27. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Rihanna arrives on the set of ‘Ocean Eight’ wearing a Hillary Clinton T-shirt on November 8 in Brooklyn.

28. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter are seen on the set of of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ on November 5 in New York City.

29. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Rihanna is seen on the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ on November 8 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

30. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Rihanna flips her hair before getting to work on the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ in Brooklyn on November 10.

31. Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11 Rihanna is spotted on the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ in Brooklyn on November 9.