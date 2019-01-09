Black History Month 2019: Quality Control (PHOTOS)

1. Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Kevin Coach K Lee, President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam and Quality Control’s Pierre Pee Thomas speak onstage at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records on September 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,talking,three people,event,three quarter length,quality control,pierre thomas

2. Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 08: (L-R) Lil Yachty, Takeoff, President of Motown Records, Ethiopia Habtemariam, COO of Quality Control Music Coach K, CEO of Quality Control, Pee, Yung Miami of City Girls, Offset, , Lil Baby, and Quavo attend Capitol Music Group's 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

3. Pierre 'Pee' Thomas' Birthday Celebration Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Ralo and Kevin 'Coach K' Lee attend Pierre 'Pee' Thomas Birthday Celebration at Gold Room QC Grand Casino on June 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

4. Coach K & Zach Goldbaum Source:@startercam coach k & zach goldbaum

5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017