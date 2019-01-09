Quality Control

Black History Month 2019: Quality Control (PHOTOS)

Posted January 9, 2019

1. Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players

Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Kevin Coach K Lee, President of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam and Quality Control’s Pierre Pee Thomas speak onstage at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records on September 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,talking,three people,event,three quarter length,quality control,pierre thomas

2. Capitol Music Group’s 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media

Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 08: (L-R) Lil Yachty, Takeoff, President of Motown Records, Ethiopia Habtemariam, COO of Quality Control Music Coach K, CEO of Quality Control, Pee, Yung Miami of City Girls, Offset, , Lil Baby, and Quavo attend Capitol Music Group’s 5th annual Capitol Congress Premieres new music and projects for industry and media at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood on August 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,film industry,the media,california,city of los angeles,males,child,girls,city,medium group of people,fashion,ceo,hollywood – california,annual event,film premiere,performance group,red carpet event,industry,baby,control,president,coo,migos,kiari cephus,quavious marshall,kirshnik ball,motown records,business finance and industry,lil yachty,arclight cinemas – hollywood,premiere event

3. Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas’ Birthday Celebration

Pierre 'Pee' Thomas' Birthday Celebration Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Ralo and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee attend Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas Birthday Celebration at Gold Room QC Grand Casino on June 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

4. Coach K & Zach Goldbaum

Coach K & Zach Goldbaum Source:@startercam

coach k & zach goldbaum

5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017

Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net

Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 migos,birthday bash

6. Lil Baby at #BirthdayBashATL2018

Lil Baby at #BirthdayBashATL2018 Source:ATLPics.com

Check out these exclusive photos of Lil Baby at #BirthdayBashATL2018 birthday bash,lakewood amphitheater,lil baby

