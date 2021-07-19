Black Don’t Crack: Nigerian Actress Kate Henshaw Has Folks Turning Heads After Turning 50

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

, an award-winning Nigerian actress, has proved that the old adage “Black don’t crack” is true after turning 50 years old today. Ms. Henshaw found her name trending on Twitter after many made remarks on her stunning and youthful appearance as the Africa Movie Academy Awards are gearing up for its 17th show this coming fall.

Henshaw might not be known to American audiences but in her native Nigeria, she has been hailed not only for her stellar looks but also her fitness regimen, singing talent, and for taking Nollywood by storm. Accounts vary, but Henshaw has appeared in several dozen films and has won an AMAA Best Actress In a Leading Role award in 2008, and has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2018.

The AMAA Twitter page posted a photo of Henshaw while wishing her a happy 50th. Others followed suit in celebrating Henshaw’s life and achievements. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Instagram/@sabiegal

