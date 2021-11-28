A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.

Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.

Through artwork, luxury pieces and re-imagined streetwear, Abloh changed the fashion culture forever. As we remember his legacy, take a quick look back at how his vision for style is cemented in time.

