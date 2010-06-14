Season 13 of TV One’s award-winning hit docu-series, Unsung, continues with real stories of some of the most beloved artists in hip-hop, R&B, gospel, blues, and jazz. Check out the gallery to see who will be featured in these unparalleled, uncompromised stories of success and struggle in their path to stardom.

Powered by Ford.

702, B.B. King, Michel’e And More Get Their Stories Told On This Season Of ‘Unsung’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Regina Belle Regina Belle performs at the 27th Annual National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters Communication Awards Dinner at Omni Shoreham Hotel on March 4, 2011 in Washington, DC. regina belle,national association of black owned broadcasters communication awards

2. First Annual Teen Choice Awards – Arrivals SANTA MONICA, CA – AUGUST 1: R&B group 702 (Irish Grinstead, Misha Grinstead and Kameelah Williams) attends the First Annual Teen Choice Awards on August 1, 1999 at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California. 702,teen choice awards,irish grinstead,misha grinstead,kameelah williams

3. B.B. King at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 B.B. King at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013. b.b. king

4. Cheryl ‘Pepsi’ Riley Cheryl ‘Pepsi’ Riley performs at the DKNY presents the Vanity Fair ‘In Concert’ series a tribute to Aaliyah in New York on October 22, 2002. vanity fair,cheryl pepsi riley,dkny

5. https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/15288176809315.jpg?w=660 Downing’s career spans three decades and includes chart-topping singles in the Dance, R&B, and Jazz genres. The Prince of Sophisticated Soul became paralyzed by illness at the height of his career after suffering an auto-immune disease that threatened his life.