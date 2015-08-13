Beyonce , Beyonce Knowles , bitchy resting face
37 Photos Of Beyonce’s Bitchy Resting Face

Posted August 13, 2015

1. Is this what we’re considering a performance these days?

2. You were made… I was created.

3. Seriously, bro?

4. Get out of my face.

5. How long is it going to take you to take this flick?

6. Here comes the Queen.

7. You ain’t on my level, bih!

8. Bish whet?!

9. If photography is your profession, you may need to think about getting a new one.

10. I can’t.

11. Hurry up and take this pic.

12. I’m the baddest.

13. Can I live?

14. I ain’t got time.

15. Play with me if you want.

16. Another day, another dollar.

17. That’s a damn shame.

18. You can’t be serious, bro.

19. When are we leaving?

20. Bow down to your Queen.

21. I just want to sleep.

22. You see these curves?

23. You’re smiling too big, dad.

24. The trillest.

25. The streets is watching.

26. You ain’t ready for me.

27. Can I help you?

28. Not again.

29. I’m all that… bottom line.

30. Here this bish go.

