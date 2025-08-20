20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2025

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for movie lovers, filled with action-packed blockbusters, heartwarming family films, and highly anticipated sequels. From long-awaited returns like Avatar to original films like HIM, this year’s lineup has something for everyone.

Here are 20 of the most anticipated movies of 2025

1. The Bad Guys 2 The Bad Guys are doing their best to stay on the right side of the law. They’re pulled into a daring, globe-spanning heist orchestrated by a cunning new crew of criminals: the Bad Girls.

2. The Conjuring: Last Rites Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling global box office-breaking franchise.

3. HIM Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

4. Wicked: For Good Musical fantasy concluding the Wicked saga

5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film. Sequel to the magic heist thriller.

6. Avatar: Fire and Ash The story picks up with Jake Sully and Neytiri mourning the loss of their son, Neteyam. Their grief strains their relationship, leading to emotional distance between them.

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike and police officer Vanessa have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. When Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

8. Anaconda A modern spin on a 90s hit.

9. Black Phone 2 The phone is ringing again

10. Frankenstein A brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

11. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.

12. Tron: Ares A highly sophisticated Program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

13. Zootopia 2 After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis

14. Mortal Kombat II Who’s ready for Round 2?

15. The Running Man A deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian, to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben turns into an unexpected fan favorite and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

16. Anniversary A close-knit family is caught in the turmoil of a controversial rising movement known as “The Change.” Ellen and Paul witness their lives fall apart when Ellen’s former student, Liz, reappears and starts dating their son. As Liz becomes a part of the Taylor family, tensions rise and loyalties are tested. Liz’s role in “The Change” brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty.

17. Saw XI The game is far from over. The next terrifying chapter in the iconic horror franchise. The legendary Jigsaw in a twisted new story full of deadly traps, shocking surprises, and moral choices. Prepare yourself for the most intense SAW film yet

18. Predator: Badlands A young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

19. Good Fortune A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist.