Music Promo For Artists

Posted 8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat - Music Promo

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Would you like to promote your music with 97.9 The Beat –the #1 hip hop station in the DFW?

Artists have been asking for years to partner up, so we finally came up with some affordable packages. Depending on which package you pick, you’ll be able to increase the exposure of your music and reach more of our audience.

Station Stats

  • Instagram – Our page @979thebeat has 108,000 followers
  • Facebook – Our page @979thebeat has 210,000 followers
  • Twitter – Our page @979thebeat has 23,000 followers
  • Website – Our website thebeatdfw.com gets 111,000 unique visitors monthly
Ready to get started? Complete the form below and our sales assistant, Naheem, will contact you to answer any questions you may have.

