Gunman Opens Fire At UTA Campus!! *UPDATE*

A man opened fire inside the library at the University of Texas campus in Austin at about 8:15 a.m this morning, then turned the gun on himself, second suspect is being sought out

Classes have been cancelled and schoool is on lockdown, no word on how many were injured, if any minues the shotter who turnd the fun on himself…more updates to come…

*UPDATE*

At 11:45am, UT gave the all clear & the school is off lockdown.

UT REMAINS CLOSED as of 12:10 p.m.  Students & non-essential faculty urged to leave campus.  Some allowed back in dorms.

At 3:15pm Police identify UT shooting suspect.  He is identified as 19 yr old Colton Tooley of Austin.

Here is a brief press conference on the incident

