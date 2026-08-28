State Fair of Texas: Artists Performing On Chevy Main Stage

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Only in Texas can this many Texan musicians be experienced in one place. No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for everyone, and the best part is that it’s free with your admission ticket. Though there are multiple stages located throughout the fairgrounds that will be playing live music every day, here are all of the performers taking the Chevy Main Stage

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See all of the artists that will be performing on the Chevy Main Stage at this year’s Texas State Fair:

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