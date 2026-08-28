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State Fair of Texas: Artists Performing On Chevy Main Stage

See the full list of artists performing on the Chevy Main Stage at the 2026 State Fair of Texas, with live music free with fair admission.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Two musicians performing on stage, one with braided hair singing into a microphone, the other with a beard and tattoos singing into a microphone.
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Only in Texas can this many Texan musicians be experienced in one place. No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for everyone, and the best part is that it’s free with your admission ticket. Though there are multiple stages located throughout the fairgrounds that will be playing live music every day, here are all of the performers taking the Chevy Main Stage

TRENDING: Texas State Fair 2026: Know Before You Go

See all of the artists that will be performing on the Chevy Main Stage at this year’s Texas State Fair:

TRENDING: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pizza & More at the State Fair

Clink Black

Friday September 25 7:45 P.M.

Steve Ray Ladson; Pynk Beard; The Boykinz

Saturday September 26 3:30 P.M.

Jaydon

Saturday September 26 8:45 P.M.

Geru y Su Legión 7

Sunday, September 27 at 6:15 p.m.

La Alianza Norteña

Sunday September 27 at 7:45 p.m

Petty Theft

Monday, September. 28 7:45 P.M.

Bowling For Soup

Tuesday September 29 at 7:45 p.m

Lee Brice

Wednesday, September 30, at 7:45

Mini Kiss

Thursday, October 1 at 7:45 p.m.

Josh Weathers

Friday, October 2 at 7:45 p.m

The Pink Floyd Laser Light Spectacular

Saturday October 3 at 7:45 p.m

Kansas

Sunday October 4 at 7:45 p.m

Joy Oladokun

Monday October 5 at 7:45 p.m.

Tyler Nance

Tuesday, October 6 at 7:45 p.m

Queensryche

Wednesday October 7 at 7:45 p.m.

Red Hot Chili Pipers

 Thursday, October 8 at 7:45 p.m

Two Friends

Friday October 9 7:45

Paul Wall

Saturday October 10 at 7:45 p.m

Deep Blue Something

Sunday, October 11 at 4:45 p.m

Tripping Daisy

Sunday October 11 at 6:15 p.m

Toadies

Sunday, October 11 at 7:45 p.m

Iann Dior

Monday October 12 5:45 p.m.

Adrien Nunez

Monday, October 12 at 4:30 p.m. 

Vwillz

Monday, October 12, at 3:30 p.m.

Maggie Antone

Tuesday October 13 7:45 p.m.

Raelynn

Wednesday October 14 7:45 p.m.

THE CONCERT- A tribute to ABBA

Thursday October 15 7:45 p.m.

Muscadine Bloodline

Friday October 16 7:45 p.m.

 Gym Class Heroes

Saturday October 17 6:00 p.m.

The Last Bandoleros

Sunday October 18 4:00 p.m.

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