State Fair of Texas: Artists Performing On Chevy Main Stage
Only in Texas can this many Texan musicians be experienced in one place. No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for everyone, and the best part is that it’s free with your admission ticket. Though there are multiple stages located throughout the fairgrounds that will be playing live music every day, here are all of the performers taking the Chevy Main Stage
TRENDING: Texas State Fair 2026: Know Before You Go
See all of the artists that will be performing on the Chevy Main Stage at this year’s Texas State Fair:
TRENDING: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pizza & More at the State Fair
Clink Black
Friday September 25 7:45 P.M.
Steve Ray Ladson; Pynk Beard; The Boykinz
Saturday September 26 3:30 P.M.
Jaydon
Saturday September 26 8:45 P.M.
Geru y Su Legión 7
Sunday, September 27 at 6:15 p.m.
La Alianza Norteña
Sunday September 27 at 7:45 p.m
Petty Theft
Monday, September. 28 7:45 P.M.
Bowling For Soup
Tuesday September 29 at 7:45 p.m
Lee Brice
Wednesday, September 30, at 7:45
Mini Kiss
Thursday, October 1 at 7:45 p.m.
Josh Weathers
Friday, October 2 at 7:45 p.m
The Pink Floyd Laser Light Spectacular
Saturday October 3 at 7:45 p.m
Kansas
Sunday October 4 at 7:45 p.m
Joy Oladokun
Monday October 5 at 7:45 p.m.
Tyler Nance
Tuesday, October 6 at 7:45 p.m
Queensryche
Wednesday October 7 at 7:45 p.m.
Red Hot Chili Pipers
Thursday, October 8 at 7:45 p.m
Two Friends
Friday October 9 7:45
Paul Wall
Saturday October 10 at 7:45 p.m
Deep Blue Something
Sunday, October 11 at 4:45 p.m
Tripping Daisy
Sunday October 11 at 6:15 p.m
Toadies
Sunday, October 11 at 7:45 p.m
Iann Dior
Monday October 12 5:45 p.m.
Adrien Nunez
Monday, October 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Vwillz
Monday, October 12, at 3:30 p.m.
Maggie Antone
Tuesday October 13 7:45 p.m.
Raelynn
Wednesday October 14 7:45 p.m.
THE CONCERT- A tribute to ABBA
Thursday October 15 7:45 p.m.
Muscadine Bloodline
Friday October 16 7:45 p.m.
Gym Class Heroes
Saturday October 17 6:00 p.m.
The Last Bandoleros
Sunday October 18 4:00 p.m.