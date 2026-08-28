Texas State Fair 2026: Know Before You Go

Source: Kevin Brown / Kevin Brown The State Fair of Texas is almost here, and there is plenty to know before heading to Fair Park in Dallas. The 2026 State Fair runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 18, bringing 24 days of food, rides, concerts, attractions, shopping and football to North Texas. TRENDING: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pizza & More at the State Fair Whether you’re planning a family day at the Fair, looking to try this year’s new foods or heading to the Cotton Bowl for the State Fair Classic, knowing the details before you arrive can make your trip much easier. From ticket prices and parking options to the latest bag policy, what you can and can’t bring inside, new food offerings and what to expect during the State Fair Classic, there are several things fairgoers should know before making the trip. The 2026 State Fair Classic is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, when Grambling State University takes on Prairie View A&M University at the Cotton Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. Here is everything you need to know about the Texas State Fair and State Fair Classic before you go:

Tickets: Season Passes starting online are $52 each, total with fees. Get access to the fair all 24 days. You’ll get a hard card and a digital card. 1 Day FLEX Tickets: Starting online at $27 each, total with fees. Buy once and attend any one day of the fsir you’d like. For a limited time, the FLEX combo packs include FREE PARKING \. Daily tickets go on sale online starting September 1 and at the gates starting September 25. Link to all tickets

Giveaways The state Fair of Texas is teaming up with Scooter coffee to giveaway 30 Days to the Fair + FREE Coffee Here’s how you enter:

Follow @StateFairofTX + @scooterscoffee

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Tag the BFF you’d share the prize with, because Fair days are always better with your BFF Giveaway ends September 12 at 11:59 p.m. One winner will be selected at random and contacted directly by the State Fair of Texas team. The winner will recieve one free drink reward per day for 31 consecutive days. Rewards will be issued beginning 24 hours after the promotional code is entered into the app.

Bag Policy Clear Bags Bags do not have to be clear, however, clear bags are strongly recommended to help provide a safe environment and efficient entry into the fairgrounds. Hard and Soft-shell coolers larger than 9 inches x 10 inches x 12 inches are prohibited unless medically necessary. All permitted bags and coolers are subject to search upon entry.

Medical Bags Medical bags may be brought into the Fair but will be searched at all entry gates. Medical bags contain medically necessary items, including but not limited to insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small soft pack coolers, and breast pumps. Upon entry, fairgoers should inform the security member who checks their bags that they or someone in their party has a bag containing medically necessary items.

Diaper, childcare, or parenting bag Parenting, childcare, or diaper bags may be brought into the Fair but they will be searched at all entry gates. Parenting, childcare, or diaper bags contain necessary items for childcare including but not limited to diapers, wipes, baby formula, and small snacks.

Wagons & Coolers Wagons are permitted for transporting small children into and throughout the fairgrounds. Wagons are subject to inspection upon entry. Soft-shell coolers measuring 9 inches x 10 inches x 12 inches or smaller are permitted. Coolers must use reusable ice packs or clear bagged ice. Loose ice is not permitted to help allow for more efficient security screening. Hard-shell coolers are prohibited unless medically necessary. All permitted coolers are subject to inspection upon entry

Lockers Lockers and bag checks are not available at the State Fair of Texas. Guests who arrive with a prohibited bag or item must return it to their vehicle or properly discard it before entering. Security, staff, and volunteers cannot hold prohibited items for guests.

Cotton Bowl Stadium bag policy vs Fair bag policy The Cotton Bowl has followed a clear-bag policy for several years and will continue to. Please note the Cotton Bowl does not allow childcare/diaper bags, but items normally carried in a diaper bag may be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry.

Cotton Bowl Bag Policy Approved Bags Include (One Per Person) BAGS OR TOTES THAT ARE CLEAR PLASTIC AND DO NOT EXCEED 12” X 6” X 12”

ONE-GALLON CLEAR RESEALABLE PLASTIC STORAGE BAGS

SMALL CLUTCH BAGS OR PURSES DO NOT HAVE TO BE CLEAR, BUT CANNOT EXCEED 4.5” X 6.5”

Prohibited Bag Included: FANNY PACKS

MESH OR STRAW BAGS

DUFFLE BAGS

BACKPACKS (clear backpacks are also prohibited)

CASES (cases for a camera, binoculars, etc.)

LARGE TOTES

DIAPER BAGS ( items normally carried in a diaper bag can be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry)

PLASTIC BAGS OR TOTES ( This includes tinted, printed pattern, or reusable grocery totes)

LARGE PURSES (LARGER THAN 4.5” X 6.5”)

NON-CLEAR MERCHANDISE BAG

Cotton Bowl Stadium Rules: BAG INSPECTIONS ( all bags and items are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium. Please see clear bag policy for full details)

( all bags and items are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium. Please see clear bag policy for full details) BEER PURCHASE ( Beer is available for purchase both inside and outside the stadium, however, once purchased, no beer or other alcoholic beverages will be allowed to enter or exit Cotton Bowl Stadium on game day.)

Food Here are some new foods you can expect to see at this years state fair