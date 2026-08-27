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Texas to Get $1 Billion From Meta Settlement

Texas will receive about $1 billion from Meta’s social media settlement, see how Texas is going to distribute the money.

Published on August 27, 2026
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AT&T to Pay $177 Million in Data Breach Settlement
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Meta has agreed to a $17 billion settlement with nearly every state in the United States over the addictive nature of social media with teens.

Texas will get about $1 billion from the settlement with the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. This agreement also requires Meta to release several requirements for their products, including daily use limits for teens and rules that are designed to prevent children from using their apps.

TRENDING: Meta Agrees to $17B Settlement Over Social Media Addiction

Some of the limits will be on push alerts during weekday school hours, along with stronger and more user-friendly parental controls that are being required. 

How will Texas spend $1Billion from Meta Settlement?

According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the settlement money will be used to pay for resources for the youth, such as mental health services, crisis resources, digital literacy, after-school programs, and grants for Texas schools.

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In a statement, Texas attorney general governor ken paxton said, “ This is a historic settlement and a major win for the safety of Texas children. Not only will Meta pay over $1 billion to Texas, but the company will also implement significant new safety features to better protect children’s precious minds and well-being on its platforms. It is my mission to fundamentally change and strengthen the standards for child safety online, and this settlement is a major step forward in the fight to ensure our kids are protected online.”

This isn’t the first time that Texas has received big cash from Meta; back in 2024, the company agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit for $1.4 billion. This case centered on the collection and usage of facial recognition data.

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