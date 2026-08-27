Listen Live
Close
Trending
Household Items That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk Read Full Story →
Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Serves Fashion Ahead Of The U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka Is Feeding The Girls Fashion Ahead Of Her US Open Play

We must look hungry because the tennis champion is feeding the girls look after look - and is obviously just getting started,

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Three images of a woman wearing elaborate, colorful outfits at what appears to be a tennis tournament or event. The outfits feature gold, ruffled, and white designs.
Source:

Naomi Osaka has apparently decided that the girls are getting a serve before any U.S. Open match begins. And visual after visual, the fans are eating it up.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has never treated fashion like an afterthought. For years, she has used clothes to show personality, pull in her Japanese culture and dramatically change conversations about the expectations of what a tennis star should look like.

“Fashion is a bit of a personality thing, and I love that you can express yourself that way,” Naomi previously told Who What Wear.

She has also described fashion as “another language” she uses to tell stories. This season, she is stepping on necks. The mother of one is turning the volume all the way up.

We have seen Naomi walk onto courts in traditional Japanese references, sequins, sweeping layers, fabulous coats and statement accessories. Her aesthetics are a vibe. Now she has arrived at the U.S. Open with a different mood.

Think flirty. Sexy. A little cheeky. Very much I’m that girl.

Naomi Osaka Is Giving The Girls A Serve Before The Match

On Aug. 25, she shared snapshots from her first U.S. Open practice in a bright orange mini that looked ready for a night out, not a warm-up. The fir featured a strapless ruched top, sheer panels and an asymmetrical skirt. She paired it with heels and a white statement bag covered in three-dimensional floral details.

She carried a tennis racket in the pictures.

For her second practice on Aug. 26, she made the girls gag. Naomi stepped out in a tan draped Dolce Gabanna mini dress covered in layers of gathered fabric. The off-the-shoulder silhouette showed off her legs and shoulders, while strappy floral heels and oversized gold earrings finished the look.

Her hair was also a moment. Naomi traded her natural curls for long cornrow braids with a flawless geometric design.

Fans filled her comment sections on Instagram with fire emojis and compliments. Even track star Sha’Carri Richardson dropped heart-eye emojis.

Naomi knows exactly who she is feeding, too. We all must look hungry.

In her caption, she jokingly listed the restrictions as “For the gurls.” We see you, Sis. Keep the heat – and the serve(s) – coming.

Naomi Osaka Is Feeding The Girls Fashion Ahead Of Her US Open Play was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dolly Parton Portrait Session

Social Media Shows Off The "Girls" For Dolly Parton #4Dolly

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Nas & Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He'll Never Work With Nas Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Hip-Hop Wired
Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Get A Whataburger Chicken Sandwich For Just 76 Cents Today

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
Trending

Trending

Health  |  T.E. Thomas

Household Items That Could Increase Your Cancer Risk

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close