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Lil Baby Gets Kids 'Dead Fresh' For Class At Back To School Fest

Lil Baby Loves The Babies! Charitable Chart-Topper Gets The Kids ‘Dead Fresh’ For Class At 6th Annual Back To School Fest In Atlanta

Lil Baby gives back to his community with epic Back To School Fest

Published on August 26, 2026
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Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project

Charitable chart-topper, Lil Baby, teamed up with his community-based non-profit organization, The Jones Project, to host his 6th annual Back to School Fest in the heart of Atlanta’s West End neighborhood.

Held at West End Production Park, the feel-good event treated 4,000 students to games, giveaways, free eats, outfits, haircuts, and more in a fun-filled day of festivities that kicked off the coming school year with good vibes and smiles.

Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project

Notable attendees included distinguished Atlanta city leaders Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, City Council representative Michael Bond, and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds who lended their support to Lil Baby’s mission of uplifting communities while empowering individuals in his hometown.

Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project

“Giving back to my city is everything,” said Lil Baby. “You need the right tools to build your future. We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn.”

Powered by Fanatics, The Athlete’s Foot, Dr. Bombay, Dude Wipes, Wet Ones, It’s Bigger Than Us, J. Mcallister Events, NextEra Energy, The Period Abundance Foundation, and West End Production, the epic production raised the bar for back-to-school community events in the star-studded city.

Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project

In previous years, Baby partnered with Foot Locker to renovate the deteriorated basketball courts at Oakland City Park and bought out an entire Foot Locker store to supply local students with new shoes.

The Atlanta-native also distributed 200 bikes to neighborhood children and supplied 2,000 winter coats to those in need.

Recognizing the importance of education, he established a $150,000 scholarship fund at his former high school and has quietly removed financial hurdles for young graduates by providing a foundation for future success.

Check out more photos from the Back To School fest below:

Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project
Lil Baby Back To School Fest asset
Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project

Booked and busy, the festival comes as Lil Baby’s new single “Dead Fresh” is buzzing as the No. 1 song on Apple Music and the streaming platform’s No. 1 Hip-Hop track.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the catchy single premiered at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show ahead of the highly anticipated video which ranked as the No. 1 Trending Video on YouTube.

Check it out below:

With his latest single dominating the charts, it makes sense that Baby would announce an HBCU Drip Competition to see who has the freshest campus.

For more info on The Jones Project, click here.

Lil Baby Loves The Babies! Charitable Chart-Topper Gets The Kids ‘Dead Fresh’ For Class At 6th Annual Back To School Fest In Atlanta was originally published on bossip.com

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