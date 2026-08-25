Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
This American Icon Has Passed Away Read Full Story →
Local

Airbag Thefts Target Honda Vehicles in Anne Arundel County

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Daily Life In Yamaguchi Prefecture
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Anne Arundel County Police are warning residents to take extra precautions following an increase in airbag thefts from vehicles in several communities.

Police said the recent thefts have primarily been reported in Crofton, Hanover and Laurel. Honda vehicles appear to be among the most frequently targeted, including Civics, Accords and HR-Vs, CBS Baltimore reports.

Authorities are encouraging vehicle owners to take several steps to reduce their risk of becoming a victim.

Drivers should park inside garages whenever possible or choose well-lit areas. Police also recommend keeping vehicle doors locked, windows closed and considering additional alarm systems or security devices that can alert owners to attempted break-ins.

Residents are also advised to remove valuables and visible charging cables from their vehicles, as those items could attract thieves.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity should contact police rather than confront individuals directly.

Police are also asking residents and business owners with surveillance cameras to review footage following thefts or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Video showing suspicious people or vehicles should be saved and shared directly with responding officers or investigators.

Authorities recommend avoiding posting surveillance footage publicly on social media because doing so could potentially interfere with an ongoing investigation.

Suspicious activity or information related to previous incidents can be reported to the Anne Arundel County Police Department through its non-emergency line at 410-222-8610.

Airbag Thefts Target Honda Vehicles in Anne Arundel County was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Latest 'GTA 6' Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Returns To The White House After Weekend In New Jersey

White Mediocrity: Donald Trump Considering To Promote His Binky, Natalie Harp, To Press Secretary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
21 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Deshaun Watson Named Browns’ Starting QB, Fans Let Out The Loudest Boo Possible

Comments
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

No Shock There: Senatobia, Mississippi Police Chief Allegedly Caught Calling Black Residents The N-Word More Than A Dozen Times

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close