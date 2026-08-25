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Ravens to Debut ‘White Noise’ Uniforms Against Saints

M&T Bank Stadium Set for Whiteout During Ravens-Saints Game

Published on August 25, 2026
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Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

M&T Bank Stadium will be covered in white when new Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter makes his regular-season home debut.

Baltimore will unveil its new “White Noise” uniform combination on Sunday, Sept. 20, when the Ravens host the New Orleans Saints. The look will feature white jerseys and white pants paired with the team’s new “Purple Rising” helmet.

The combination is part of the Ravens’ new “The Next Flight” uniform collection debuting during the 2026 season.

The updated collection introduces several changes to Baltimore’s traditional look while maintaining elements associated with the franchise’s identity. The redesign represents the Ravens’ most significant uniform evolution since 1999.

Fans attending the Saints matchup can expect a full whiteout atmosphere as the team showcases one of the newest looks in the collection for Minter’s first regular-season game as head coach at M&T Bank Stadium.

M&T Bank Stadium Set for Whiteout During Ravens-Saints Game was originally published on 92q.com

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