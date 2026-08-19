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NTSB Releases New Data From Deadly 2025 Medical Jet Crash

Published on August 19, 2026
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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

NTSB Releases New Video and Data From Deadly 2025 Medical Jet Crash in Northeast Philadelphia

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a new collection of videos, photographs and investigative data offering a closer look at the moments before and after the deadly medical jet crash that devastated a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood in January 2025.

The newly released public docket contains hundreds of pages of material gathered during the federal investigation into the crash, including footage showing the Learjet at Northeast Philadelphia Airport before takeoff and additional video documenting the aircraft’s final moments.

The medical jet crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Jan. 31, 2025. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, along with two people on the ground. The crash also injured more than 20 people and sparked fires that damaged homes, businesses and vehicles in the area.

According to the newly released information, investigators have made extensive factual material available as part of the ongoing effort to determine exactly what happened during the flight.

Some of the footage captures the aircraft while it was still on the ground at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, providing investigators and the public with a visual record of the aircraft before departure. Other material helps document the sequence of events surrounding the crash.

The crash involved a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. The aircraft was conducting a medical evacuation flight and had departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it crashed in the Castor Gardens area, near Roosevelt Mall.

The tragedy drew national attention after video from security cameras and residents’ homes captured the aircraft descending rapidly before a massive fireball erupted over the neighborhood.

The NTSB’s public release comes as investigators continue working through the extensive evidence collected during the investigation.

NTSB Releases New Data From Deadly 2025 Medical Jet Crash was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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