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Appeals Court Blocks Indiana Law Censoring Out-of-State Abortion Info

Published on August 19, 2026
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CHICAGO — A federal appeals court has permanently blocked Indiana from punishing Planned Parenthood for providing minors with information and referrals for legal out-of-state abortion services.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed a district court ruling that protects the organization’s First Amendment rights, ensuring healthcare providers can freely discuss legal reproductive options with patients.

The decision halts enforcement of Indiana’s “aid-or-assist” law. The statute made it illegal to help an unemancipated minor obtain an abortion without written, notarized parental consent or a judicial bypass. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) sued before the law took effect, securing a temporary block in 2017 before a federal judge permanently blocked it in 2024.

The appellate court agreed that state restrictions on truthful information and medical referrals violate constitutional speech protections.

“Young people should not have to navigate a complicated and deeply personal health care decision without clear, honest information,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO and President of PPGNHAIK. “We’re relieved that we can continue helping all our patients understand their options and find legal care, even if it means traveling out of state.”

Legal advocates praised the ruling as a crucial safeguard against government censorship in healthcare.

“Free speech protections mean very little if the government can silence truthful information whenever it dislikes the subject,” said Gavin Rose, Deputy Legal Director at the ACLU of Indiana, which helped represent Planned Parenthood alongside national civil rights attorneys.

The Seventh Circuit’s ruling ensures that Indiana providers remain legally protected when offering information and out-of-state referrals to patients seeking abortion access outside the state.

Appeals Court Blocks Indiana Law Censoring Out-of-State Abortion Info was originally published on wibc.com

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